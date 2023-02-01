A video of a mlungu rugby player dancing to an amapiano song went viral on social media platforms

The guy was travelling with his teammates and impressed them with his dance moves while they were at a petrol station

Mzansi people on TikTok also enjoyed his trendy moves and gave him raving reviews

A rugby player danced for his teammates at a petrol station. Image: @dihanvanderwalt/TikTok

A confident man put a smile on Mzansi's face with his fancy footwork.

The rugby player, @dihanvanderwalt, posted the clip on his TikTok page, vibing to an amapiano song with incredible rhythm. The teammates hype the happy gent up while coming out of a taxi parked at a petrol station.

He effortlessly performed popular dance moves from Mzansi and looked like he could go on forever.

The TikTok video was a smash hit on the platform, viewed by more than 437 000 people.

See the TikTok video of the rugby playing busting amapiano moves

Mzansi reacts to the viral video of the mlungu with impeccable rhythm

People on TikTok were totally feeling his vibe and many commented that one thing South Africans will do is dance.

@komanekomane said:

"He is South African with no doubt."

@loyisotalloydsond suggested:

"Please give him land and a wife by the name of Thandeka."

@tshegs4 commented:

"Ka taxi nogal. Look, I love this."

@calleyente shared:

"I love my country. Dance is everything to us, regardless of race, creed or culture."

@skhumbesh92 added:

"Rugby players got so much love."

@misskujanestated:

"Honestly, our generation is fixing everything slowly but surely, we will get there! But for now yaasss."

@mandlamwandla commented:

"This is South Africa mfana, we are unique."

@vloggingwiththevarries shared:

"He is me I am him. Good vibes."

