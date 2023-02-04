Dr Malinga paid tribute to his late friend Vusi Ma R5 who was gunned down at the beginning of the week

The singer performed an energetic dance at the memorial service that was held in Mabopane Pretoria

The mourners were all on their feet and recording with their cameras as Malinga danced in front of them

Dr Malinga danced at Vusi Ma R5's memorial service in Pretoria. Image: @hopentidisang1

Source: TikTok

The untimely passing of Vusi Ma R5 has shaken the music industry and the community of Tshwane.

The 34-year-old Barcardi pioneer was killed on Monday morning January 30 outside a tavern in Pretoria.

Vusi's industry peer Dr Malinga attended the memorial service on Friday and the video of his performance is making the rounds on social media.

SA citizens react to the Malinga's performance at Vusi Ma R5's memorial service

People loved that Vusi's life was celebrated with joy at the service and Malinga's clip posted by @hopentidisang1 lifted spirits on TikTok timelines. Fans loved that Dr Malinga who is also from Pretoria came through for his homeboy.

@petrostshehla asked:

"Really the crowd can't see the guy dancing after Dr Malinga?"

@rivhaldo1 said:

"SARS is coming back for those moves."

@Bridgette commented:

"I'm sorry but this guy has a beautiful smile hle."

@vusiguru94 posted:

"When I'm done with my credit this is how in gonna dance."

@iggy_nash asked:

"Does Malinga drink alcohol? He looks like the type that doesn't and just loves fun."

@dionm35 stated:

"He is going to cry for food after that."

@sizwe_gqam94 wrote:

"This video is gonna bring back Malinga. Thank you so much, this is gonna trend."

@mokseuphree

"Death is so painful to celebrate is way beyond and like they feel nothing."

