Vusi Ma R5's family has shared that the 34-year-old musician will be laid to rest at his home on Sunday, 5 February

The Barcadi music pioneer from Pretoria was fatally shot by unknown gunmen while chilling with friends early on Monday morning

The star's memorial service was held on Thursday and police confirmed that a manhunt has been launched following his brutal slaying

The family of the late musician, Vusi Ma R5, has confirmed that he will be laid to rest over the weekend. The Barcadi music pioneer died on Monday morning, 30 January.

According to reports, the music producer was sitting with friends outside a tavern in Tshwane when he was murdered.

Police launch manhunt after Vusi Ma R5's murder

Police launched a manhunt and are investigating a murder case following the star's fatal shooting. The cops added that they found the 34-year-old energetic performer lying on the road with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

TshisaLIVE reports that Vusi Ma R5's family confirmed that his funeral service will take place at his home on Sunday, 5 February. The publication reports that his memorial service took place at Indoors Sports Centre Mabopane, opposite Morula Sun/Mzansi Resort on Thursday afternoon, 2 February.

