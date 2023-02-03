Unathi Nkayi's contract at Star 91.9 FM has reportedly not been renewed after she hosted the radio station's afternoon show for only about 10 months

The media personality, who was fired from Kaya 955 in mid-2022, took to her timeline to share that she and her co-host decided not to renew their contract

Their last show with the station will be at the end of February and their fans wished them all the best for their future

Unathi Nkayi has reportedly been booted from yet another radio station. The media personality's contract has not been renewed at Star 91.9 FM.

Unathi Nkayi's contract has not been renewed at Star 91.9 FM. Image: @unathi.co

The radio presenter moved to the station a few weeks after being fired from Kaya 959. She has been broadcasting at the station for only 10 months.

ZAlebs reports that Unanti and her co-hot Justin Toerin's contracts have not been renewed. They will both broadcast their last All Star Drive show at the end of February.

Taking to Instagram, Unathi shared that she and her co-host decided not to renew their contracts. The star captioned her post:

Mzansi wishes Unathi Nkayi and Justin Toerin all the best for their future

cumapantshwa said:

"Because the only way to GROW is to keep learning… keep moving!! Keep writing these chapters moonkieface!!! Looking forward to your NEXT… love ya."

nkosana_given wrote:

"I can't wait to hear what's next in your radio career."

amzo.kay commented:

"Award-nominated drive time show, you guys were amazing, you will be dearly missed."

nolwazinotununu said:

"All the best in your new endeavors."

carolofori wrote:

"Wishing you both the very best."

nyasaempress added:

"Guyzini, you and @justint_sa, were fantastic together. I particularly loved the let's get to know each other posts. They were all hilarious, and both of you are so infectious. All the best for the future."

