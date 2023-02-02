Linda Majola has said goodbye to his food truck, which he started with the money he earned before joining the cast of The Wife

The star took to Twitter to announce that he's so sad to let it go, but it has to be done because he can't keep up with inflation

Peeps consoled him after hearing the news, telling him that better things are on the way

It seems like loadshedding has increased the cost of living in Mzansi and is negatively affecting small businesses. The Wife actor Linda Majola announced that he's one of the business owners who have suffered the consequences of the food and electricity hikes.

'The Wife' star Linda Majolahas closed his food stall. Image: @lindah_majola

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, from the onset, before landing his big break on the Showmax show, Majola started the food stall with the small cash he made through social media content creation.

Taking to Twitter, the actor penned a sad post saying goodbye to his baby. Linda said:

"Today I bid farewell to Humble Cafe. Inflation has proven to be the most cripling thing for us small business owners and I’m sick to my stomach to have to close my doors. This is all I’ve ever had, my heart is aching, "

Mzansi consoles Linda Majola after losing food truck

@ZwaneSiguqa said:

"So sorry Linda. Another door will open. A bigger, shinier one. Amen.@CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA, he is one of many, many young South Africans who believed in your Thuma Mina dream. Only for you to plunge us into despair with your non action."

@tshepi_mabs shared:

"☹️ Omg my friend I am so sorry God closes one door and definitely opens another one. I pray he brings you everything in abundance ❤️"

@Pk_Sakhe posted:

"God will surely replace it with something even bigger. Keep the Faith and keep fighting for your dreams "

@Musanathi2 replied:

"Some beginnings are dressed as endings at first. Take heart Linda, go back to the drawing board. Crisis sometimes births opportunities. This is definitely not the end for you. "

@_NongceboGumbi commented:

"Bigger blessings are coming ☺️❤️ Worry not the Lord has greater plans coming your way. Always remember Romans 8:18 , stay strong and I’m super proud of you!"

@BuhleTheFirst wrote:

"I'm so sorry, Linda. Ungaphel' amandla, some of the greats that we know had to do this too as some point. An idea will find it's way into your mind that will change everything for the better, just you wait "

@BonoloMogotsi also said:

"Aw mngani. I am so sorry. This baby carried you through so many tough times especially during COVID. I hope this is the beginning of something even bigger. ❤️"

@Mashstartup added:

"So sorry to hear about the challenges you had. Wishing you the greatest come back and an abundance of blessings on your journey ❤️"

