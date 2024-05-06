A mother took to TikTok to share that she is forced to love Spider-Man, a superhero her son is madly in love with

In the viral video, the mom showed how her young child's room is decorated in Spider-Man, as well as a few themed items

Parents entered the comment section to share their children's obsession and relayed a few words of encouragement

A mother stated that her son is obsessed with Spider-Man. Images: @daniellbrooks

Source: TikTok

A video of a mother showing her young son's obsession with Spider-Man has gone viral.

The mom, who uses the handle @daniellbrooks on TikTok, shared her three-year-old's love for the Marvel superhero when she answered the prompt, "Name something you hate but are forced to love."

The video cuts to Spider-Man bedding and toys, and @daniellbrooks says:

"I'm not going to say that I hate Spider-Man, but I am forced to love it. My son is obsessed, and everything that he owns is Spider-Man."

Showing off more themed items her adorable toddler owns, which included a pair of shoes, a towel, toothpaste, a beanie, and other utensils, the mom confesses:

"I am obviously to blame because I chose the theme for him even before he turned one. I never thought it would escalate to this level where he is obsessed."

@daniellbrooks notes that although it is an obsession, she finds that having a theme is "so cute." Opening up the floor to the parents, she concludes:

"Can we talk about these themes as parents, please?"

Watch the Spider-Man-filled video below:

Parents share their experiences with their kids' obsessions

Hundreds of comments filled the comment section, with some being messages from parents sharing similar experiences.

@faithfayretsibile shared their annoyance with their child's obsession:

"My son is five years old. He is team Spider-Man. What annoys me is that people think my son doesn't have clothes because everything is Spider-Man."

A helpful @highest supreme shared:

"Don't worry, Mommy. The theme will fade out at some point. Just introduce something else."

@unarineolugaho shared in the comment section:

"At least it's Spider-Man. Imagine seeing Mr Bean everywhere."

@butterflyv9 advised the mom:

"You're going to miss it, believe me. My son is 12 now, and I look at the Spider-Man phase and I miss that stinker."

Young boy celebrates birthday with friends in superhero costumes

Briefly News previously reported about a birthday party where all the attendees donned superhero costumes.

A little boy's birthday party had a superhero theme, and his mother's friends and their children did not disappoint. Some were dressed as Spider-Man, others as Supergirl, and some as Cinderella, Catwoman, the Dark Knight, and Batman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News