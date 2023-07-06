A birthday party where all the attendees donned superhero costumes touched the hearts of South Africans because of how those that were there were faithful to the theme

The mother of the young boy gushed as her friends were complimented on the socials

One commentator even noted that the party gave her ideas for her own child's upcoming birthday

All the superheroes were there to partake in the fun that was had at a TikTokker's party she hosted for her kid. Image: @sammy_zayn4l

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video where a young birthday boy celebrated with his friends in superhero costumes gave South African friendship vibes.

The little boy's birthday party had the superhero theme and his mother's friends and their children did not disappoint.

Superheroes and their super-moms attended child's party

Each friend came dressed as a particular superhero, and their children understood the assignment in their snazzy costumes.

@ sammy_zayn4l shared the fun-filled birthday on her TikTok where she showed her followers how her friends showed up in the greatest of ways.

Parents went the extra mile as some were dressed as Spider-Man, others were dressed like Supergirl, while some dressed like Cinderella, Catwoman and the Dark Knight, Batman.

Superhero-themed parties always go down well for kids, and this time it gelled even with the parents.

It seemed that everyone had fun because at the end they toasted to some good music and great friendship bonds.

Watch the video here:

Netizens praise mother's friends for squad goals

Social media commended the mother's squad, saying that they understood the assignment in a supportive way.

Dikeledi Maphutha noted that some would have not agreed to come to the superhero-themed party in outfits.

"Your friends are the best. Some would have declined this."

MissK is King9 was inspired.

"I definitely wanna do this. This is awesome."

Nandi Tshaka asked the mommy where they bought the costumes.

She replied:

"We hired the costumes. Zayn's Spider-Man cosutmrs was bought at H&M and the astronaut one from ztoy Kingdom."

The visitor noted the support system Zayn's mother has.

"Those are some supportive people you got right there."

Sithembile commended the partygoers' party spirit.

"I love it when people stick to the theme."

