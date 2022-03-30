A dad shared a video surprising his son at school for his birthday dressed as the boy’s favourite superhero

In the clip, the father is seen wearing a tight Spiderman suit as he entertains the class and finishes off with a funny cartwheel

Cyber citizens could not help but laugh at his hilarious stunt but also poured in sweet comments for the loving gesture

A birthday only happens once a year and one loving father took to social media to share a heartwarming video of him surprising his son as his favourite superhero on the special day.

A dad surprised his son as his favourite superhero. Image: @ChuckRare/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@ChuckRare posted the cute clip on Twitter which he captioned:

“My son wanted to meet spider man for his birthday so I hopped my thick ass in a spider suit and surprised him.”

In the video, the father can be seen sporting Spiderman gear as he poses for a picture with the little man in class. The superhero then heads for the door and does a funny-looking summersault as he leaves the room. The excitement on the children's faces was absolutely priceless!

Online users were touched by the sweet gesture and responded to the Twitter post with their comments and reactions.

@XxStarbabixX wrote:

“This is so cute but the tumble at the end has me weak asf.”

@Oliviadolli replied:

“Not the ass cheeks jiggling.”

@trev_sim said:

“How are you gonna leave the birthday party with the birthday cake?”

@lovinmygirls218 reacted:

“Listen we do what we gotta do for our kids.”

@kpshea92 wrote:

“I feel attacked by that cartwheel at the end. That’s how my cartwheels look these days.”

@samcahnruns joked:

“I don’t know why people get on this app and just lie for no reason. This guy clearly got Tom Holland to show up to his son’s birthday party and instead, he says HE was in the suit to make himself look good or something. Psh. Nice try, dad!”

@BassReeves34 asked:

“What was that thing you did going out the door???”

Locals filled with laughter at SA Spiderman's dance moves

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported on a super funny clip of a man dressed as a superhero, Spiderman, which was shared online much to the amusement of local social media users. In the clip, 'Spiderman' appears to be performing at a function.

And like a true entertainer, the young man can be seen jiving like it's his last day on earth while wearing the skin-tight Spiderman costume, which adds to how ridiculous the entire thing is.

"Sipho-man," the hilarious clip was captioned.

You can bet Mzansi had a lot to say and not long after the funny video was shared, many jokes were being made in the comments section. Read a few of the funniest comments below.

