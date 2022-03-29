A video of a cellphone thief attempting to steal a phone from a man on the street has been doing the rounds on social media

The CCTV footage shows the guy’s swift reflex action as he pulls the snatcher to the ground and proceeds to physically assault him

South African online users responded to the incident and the man’s reaction by sharing their views on the Twitter post

It was not a good day on the job for an unlucky cellphone snatcher who got a proper hiding from his would-be victim.

CCTV footage shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter shows a busy street in Hillbrow before the thief attempts to grab a cellphone from a man. The man instantly responds by grabbing the thief by the arm, pulling him to the ground.

Once on the floor, the angry man physically beats the criminal by kicking and stomping on him several times. Abramjee captioned the video, which can be viewed online:

“Cellphone snatcher does not get away: Claim Street, Hillbrow JHB.”

South African online users responded to the Twitter post with their views of the incident. While some were in agreement with how the man handled the situation, others shared opposing opinions.

@zanosdaddy wrote:

“That time he is wearing flip flops. If he had boots on, it would have been burial ka weekend.”

@motsepe_rems said:

“Must be an iPhone! No way can a person be this angry ka android. Yusuf confirma moo.”

@Romeo_Simelane commented:

“This would never happen Pretoria CBD, angayisutha induku from the bystanders.”

@TaraOCo38612075 reacted:

“This is not justice.”

@BonnieLeeSchoem replied:

“I think he got exactly what he deserved. If more people act like this guy, the criminals stealing from those who work for what they have will think twice.”

@TshepoCM1 asked:

“How do you snatch a cellphone on a dodgy street where everyone looks like they dangerous?”

Robber found asleep in the car he broke into

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported South African online users were left baffled and with many questions after learning about a criminal who fell asleep on the job.

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared the peculiar crime report recently, revealing that the suspect in question was apprehended after falling asleep in a car that he broke into while attempting to steal valuables from it on Monday, 14 March in Palmview.

“KZN VIP was alerted to this after the resident noticed his vehicle had broken into. The suspect was detained by KZN VIP & handed over to SAPS,” the caption reads.

