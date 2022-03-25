The internet is reacting to the way a man's girlfriend got back at him for cheating on her and shares the picture

Social media users could not contain themselves after seeing the pictures with many peeps wondering how she pulled of the damage

Many users questioned how the man had mistakenly cheated on his girlfriend with most calling him out

A social media user shared the strange way that his girlfriend reacted after finding out that he cheated.

The man whose username is @AviweN__ shared pictures of his car with huge scratch marks.

Social media users could not hold back their laughter after seeing pictures of how a girl got revenge on her cheating boyfriend. Image: @AviweN/Twitter&Peter Dazeley/Getty

He captioned the post:

“I mistakenly cheated and this was her response.”

The pictures on Twitter gained thousands of reactions and comments. The reaction to the pictures was hilarious and had social media users howling.

@_nhlaluko said:

“Okay, her behaviour is uncalled for, definitely wrong what she did... But how do you ‘mistakenly cheat’. The moment you cheat on me and say, ‘it was a mistake’ that's when the relationship ends, there's no coming back.”

@CeboZwehSibiya shared:

“This kind of consequences would land someone in the grave.”

@NomvulaWemvula posted:

“Put it in rice.”

@AfricanFarmer02 said:

“You dating Wolverine?”

@SaaimanSandilee commented:

“The mistake was cheating on Wolverine without having Magneto as an ally.”

Video: angry wife allegedly demolishes house after failed marriage, Mzansi reacts

Briefly News also reported an angry wife decided to demolish a house she built with her husband. According to a video that has surfaced online, the woman allegedly hired a front-end loader, also known as an excavator tractor, to destroy the structure.

The video clip was shared by @KulaniCool and he says the woman hired the tractor around Limpopo to demolish the house following a failed marriage. In the background, people can be heard speaking in TshiVenda and the clip has left tongues wagging on Twitter.

@KidiPotse said:

“What's wrong with men mara, this is part of a divorce not mjolo, he's gonna regret because he's still gonna pay with or without that house. Don't they have kids bathong?”

@JayCaeser said:

“But then again, this clearly shows that he might be battling with emotions and therefore acting out of anger might get him into trouble. Sometimes it's just not worth it.”

@Qaqamba Matsheke said:

“But TLB was called by the wife.”

@DrLoveSA said:

“Sekuzoba ne TV show 'TLB and Excavators in Action' after failed marriage because the other gender is a scammer.”

@Lesba007 said:

“Why though? I fail to understand the logic behind these acts.”

