Mzansi was left in stitches after ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said appointing EFF's Floyd Shivambu as minister of finance was a formula for looting

Mantshe said in areas where he holds influence, he would never approve Shivambu as minister of finance

South Africans were quick to remind him that the ANC had been looting for the past 30 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi laughs at Mantashe for claiming that EFF's Shivambu will loot public purse if elected finance minister. Images: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu, Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi cannot believe the ANC national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, has unequivocally rejected the EFF's proposal to trade electoral support for the appointment of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu as Minister of Finance.

Mantashe said he would never endorse Shivambu for Minister of Finance because it would be 'an outright formula for looting.'

Speaking from experience

Netizens quickly highlighted the ANC's track record of financial mismanagement and allegations of corruption, suggesting that the party is the last to speak on fiscal integrity issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While Mantashe warned of the potential for looting under Shivambu's leadership, critics quickly reminded him of the numerous corruption scandals that have plagued the ANC in recent years.

Despite Mantashe's previously defending cadre deployment, South Africans reminded him how it ruined the state, including the infamous "state capture" saga that implicated senior party officials.

@GenduToit said:

"He would know all about looting; it's an expert opinion."

@Bhekzin1818 added:

"@GwedeMantashe1 would know they have been looting the Finance Department for years."

@johancoetzee46 commented:

"He should definitely not talk."

Mantashe rejects proposal

According to Business Day, Mantashe dismissed the proposal and warned that implementing it could create another opportunity for money laundering.

"Where I have influence, I will never accept Floyd as a finance minister because that is an outright formula for looting.”

Malema continues to endorse Shivambu

Despite Mantashe's firm rejection, the EFF remains undeterred in its support for Shivambu as a candidate for the finance ministry.

Malema and his party continue to champion Shivambu's credentials, pointing to his experience and qualifications as assets for overseeing national funds.

In an interview with Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane’s Frank Dialogue, Malema said he was prepared to give the EFF vote to the ANC if the ruling party does not get 50% votes in the upcoming general elections on 29 May on condition Shivambu assumes the role of finance minister.

This was after he had made the same proposal at a media briefing.

“I am prepared to give the EFF vote to the ANC nationally if it doesn’t get 50%. I don’t need the glory of being a deputy president or president. I will make one demand: make Floyd Shivambu minister of finance. That’s all."

ActionSA supports Mantashe's rejection

Athol Trollip, the Eastern Cape chairperson of ActionSA, said the only reason behind the EFF's willingness to form a coalition with the ANC and endorse Shivambu's appointment as finance minister was 'rooted in their desire to steal the country's money.'

“There is another political party that is a member of our multi-party coalition, which says they will consider a coalition with the worst option. We are not going in and out of coalitions, we are with the MPC, and we are not going into coalition with the ANC or EFF."

At the national election debate hosted by the Mail & Guardian and the University of Fort Hare, Trollip said other political parties make coalitions a transactional deal for “politics of the stomach.”

"Some parties liked chaos because it allowed them to be corrupt."

EFF's Floyd Shivambu guilty of not disclosing funds

Briefly News last year reported that the Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests, found Shivambu guilty of violating the code of ethical conduct for not disclosing the money he received from his brother's company.

Following deliberation on the R180 000 Shivambu received from his brother, who was linked to the VBS Bank saga.

The committee said Shivambu violated item 10.1.1.1 of the code of ethical conduct for failing to disclose financial interests for the three payments he received from his brother's company.

The committee recommended that Shivambu's salary be reduced by nine days on Monday, 2 October.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News