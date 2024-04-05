The Economic Freedom Fighters' Commander-in-Chief, Julius Malema, stunned the nation when he announced his willingness to part with votes for the ANC

He promised the African National Congress to give them votes on the condition that they make Floyd Shivambu the Minister of Finance

South Africans laughed at him and opined that he was desperate, and some added that he was in politics to make a quick buck

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa

Julius Malema dangled votes in front of the ANC with a catch. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters' leader, Julius Malema, made an offer to the African National Congress that raised eyebrows. He said the ruling party should make Floyd Shivambu the Minister of Finance in exchange for votes.

Malema offers ANC votes with a condition

According to TimesLIVE, Malema spoke during his interview with JJ Tabane on his Frank Dialogue podcast. He said he is prepared to give the EFF vote to the ANC if the ruling party does not get 50% votes in the upcoming general elections on 29 May.

Malema remarked that the problem lay with the finance department. He claimed that Stellenbosch controls the department and engages in anti-poor policies. Malema added that he is not obsessed with being president or deputy president but wants control of the country's finances.

"You need a radical. It is so disappointing that a guy like (deputy finance minister) David Masondo goes there, and the next thing he's counted in dinners with the Ruperts and them. We thought with the introduction of that guy, (the Department of Finance) was going to be radicalised. If I have this power, I can influence these decisions."

South Africans in disbelief

Netizens on Facebook were stunned by what Malema said about the upcoming general elections and joked about it.

Karabo Nino said:

"So my vote to the EFF goes down to ANC. Aowa. This one preaches water but drinks wine."

Winile Mawina said:

"So, in simple words, the EFF needs the ANC in power to keep its relevancy."

Sibusiso Dlam said:

"And that's the only reason this man is in politics. The money."

Sabrina Chiloane said:

"Reality is slowly sinking in that he will forever dream of the Union Building but unfortunately he will not reach it."

Peter Bachtis said:

"The spawn of the ANC reveals his allegiance."

Source: Briefly News