Political parties that will be on the 2024 election ballot gathered in Gauteng to sign a pledge to uphold the IEC Code of Conduct

The ABC political party caused a stir after declaring that they would advocate for an independent Zulu state should they be elected

Briefly News spoke to ABC president Philani Mavundla, who shed light on his party's controversial stance

Political parties, through selected representatives, gathered at the Gallagher Conference Centre in Midrand on Thursday morning to officially sign the IEC pledge to uphold the law and the rules of the upcoming elections, which will be taking place on 29 May 2024.

Over 50 political parties and independent candidates contesting the 2024 National and Provincial Elections presented their parties and signed the pledge in a dignified ceremony in Midrand.

Some of the parties present included the ANC, DA, EFF, ActionSA, MK and ABC.

Abantu Batho Congress causes stir with controversial claims

During his pledge declaration, Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) president Philani Mavundla said that his party is advocating for an independent Zulu state. This call would mean that the KwaZulu Natal province would be separated from the rest of South Africa and be ruled under a new government. Speaking to Briefly News, he said:

"We want the dream of independence and self-determination to flourish across our native land."

He explained that the current government is failing and grooming the "native" to be solely dependent on grants and handouts. Mavundla, who is currently the mayor of Umvoti Municipality in the KZN midlands, said that he believes that the best way to combat unemployment is to teach people how to feed themselves by working the land as their ancestors did.

Journalist Sihle Mavuso from ScrollaAfrica further reported that the political party plans not only to "free" KZN, but also other provinces across tribal lines, for example Free State for the BaSotho people and the Eastern Cape for Xhosa people.

Of the other parties that were present at the ceremony, IOL reported that the ANC was represented by its first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, ActionSA by its leader, Herman Mashaba, and the DA by John Steenhuisen.

South Africans react to calls to separate KwaZulu-Natal

Social media users had mixed responses to the bold call from the ABC to "free KZN".

@BananaRepublicSA said:

"The guy 's proposal is barbaric & and backward, but it is just the reflection of exactly how we live & behave currently. Largely Zulus hire & relate to Zulus, Venda, Xhosa, Batswana, etc same attitude to some varying extent. #NosiviweMapisaNqakula #BarbaricANC #29MayElections"

@Wokeydokey said:

"I support this, how prosperous we would become."

@Umalumewabantu said:

"Revisiting Bantustans?"

Dr Makhosi Khoza makes political comeback

