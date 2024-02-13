Makhosi Khoza has returned to the political arena after over a year

The former MP has joined the Abantu Batho Congress as deputy president

Abantu Batho Congress president Philani Mavundla spoke to Briefly News about what this move means for the party

Former ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza has made a political comeback. This was announced at a media briefing called by the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) in Zimbali, KZN today where they announced Khoza as the new deputy president of the political party.

Makhosi Khoza has joined the ABC party. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Speaking to Briefly News, the president of the party, Philani Mavundla, said that recruiting Dr Makhosi Khoza is a result of reshuffling due to infiltration from an opposition party that led to the eventual expulsion of their National Chairperson, Bhungu Gwala, among others.

Mavundla also said that it was important for them to fill the newly vacant positions with people who are well-grounded in politics and not “political infants”.

Dr Khoza is not the only new face to join the political party. Political activist Jackie Shandu joins as Deputy Secretary, ABC NEC member Mfundo Masondo has been positioned as National Chairperson and former District mayor Dr James Mthethwa joins as the party’s Deputy Chairperson.

The ABC is a party with a powerful stronghold in northern KZN and the party president, Mavundla, leads as the mayor of the Umvoti Municipality.

This return to the political arena by Dr Makhosi Khoza comes after the politician was ejected from ActionSA in 2022.

The Daily Maverick reported that Khoza was removed from the party by Herman Mashaba just four months after the local government elections held in November 2021.

The termination was met by a seething Khoza, who heavily criticised party leader Herman Mashaba’s leadership style, saying that he is merely the “black face” of the party, according to News24.

Philani Mavundla and Duduzane Zuma clean up Durban

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi celebrities joined forces with ABC president Philani Mavundla and Duduzane Zuma to clean up the eThekwini CBD.

DJ Tira, who was also part of the efforts, shared that it was important to keep the city clean in order to attract new visitors. The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker also took to his timeline to share pics of himself and Zuma Junior at the clean-up campaign.

Source: Briefly News