Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear before the ANC's National Disciplinary Committee on 7 May 2024

Zuma was accused of contravening the ANC constitution when he endorsed the MK Party and appeared on its candidate list

Netizens were surprised by the charges as Msholozi had moved on as the leader of the newly formed MK Party

The ANC charged Jacob Zuma for endorsing and standing as a candidate for the MK Party. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images and Muntu Vilakazi/Foto24/Gallo Images

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma is expected to stand before a disciplinary hearing on 7 May 2024.

Zuma faces two counts

The ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) released a notice stating that Msholozi was charged with two counts.

According to SABC News, Zuma is accused of contravening the ANC constitution when he publicly endorsed the MK Party on 16 December 2023 and for appearing on the candidate list for the MK Party. The notice served to the MK Party's now-leader was shared by @ZANewsFlash on X.

On 25 April 2024, Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki said the party’s decision not to expel Zuma immediately was not cowardice but rather the party following its laws.

Netizens perplexed by DC

Many citizens found the ANC’s decision to hold the disciplinary hearing redundant as Zuma had moved on with the MK Party.

@Nkosi_Shebi said:

“As if President Zuma cares about those useless charges.”

@zito142 wondered:

“Wait…Kanti, he's still an ANC member ....Politics ”

@StHonorable laughed:

“ They know that they'll sit alone. Msholozi will be busy campaigning for his stokvel.”

@Mo_Senne added:

“He is planning his illness currently and will only be well after the 29th of May ”

@TieOnto predicted:

“Nxamalala won't attend the hearing and will go on to appeal the sanction ”

Thabo Mbeki slams Zuma

