Lorna Maseko's biography, age, husband, wedding, divorce and Instagram

Lorna Maseko's name is not new among those who follow trends in the entertainment industry. As a presenter, MC, ballet dancer and choreographer, Lorna is also the Managing Director of Fabulous Production. Despite the fact that she is from humble beginnings, she has grown to become one of South Africa's most influential women who inspire and engage lots of their fans. So, read on and discover more about this culinary princess with flair.

If you have ever had the opportunity to sit with her or hear her when she talks, you will know that Lorna Maseko is the embodiment of talent and especially, she is full of vigour and passion. Success, for her, has actualised through hard work and a high level of determination. It is no wonder that she made it to the final top 12 in the search competition of the Top Billing Presenter, and was also chosen by True Love Magazine as November Woman In Action in 2007.

Profile summary

Full name: Lorna Maseko

Lorna Maseko Gender: Female

Female Lorna Maseko's birthday: 3 July 1983

3 July 1983 Age: 38 years old (as of 2021)

38 years old (as of 2021) Birthplace: Alexandra township in Johannesburg

Alexandra township in Johannesburg Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: African

African Occupation: Ballet dancer, MC, choreographer, TV presenter

Ballet dancer, MC, choreographer, TV presenter Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Lorna Maseko's Instagram: @lornamaseko

Lorna Maseko's biography

The story of Lorna Maseko proves to one that irrespective of how rough or bad someone's background is, that does not stop them from achieving greatness in life. Her story is a fascinating one and in this article, we learn more about her.

Her tenacity together with her "can do" attitude which the celebrity possesses are part of what has made her become one of the most treasured personalities in the country. She always knew that sky is the limit, which paid off eventually and made her end up as one of the best Black female ballet dancers in South Africa.

How old is Lorna Maseko?

The influential celeb and esteemed chef Maseko was born on the 3rd of July 1983. This means that Lorna Maseko's age as of 2021 is 38. She was born and also raised in Alexandra township in Johannesburg.

Career

One of Lorna's greatest achievements is being the first Black South African ballerina to play a significant role in South African theatres. But there is much more to this ambitious young girl.

Lorna Maseko also takes pride in occupying a position that enables her to empower the youth in South Africa, and as an entrepreneur, she has mastered the art of turning what she loves and is passionate about, which is culinary arts, into a career. Lorna currently holds the position of The Hostess with Lorna Maseko, a South African cooking and reality TV series.

As a presenter and producer, she worked on an entertainment programme known as Afro Showbiz News. With her skill in anchoring experience, she has been privileged to address crowds like the Global Citizen Dinner SDG2, and she hosted the VIP Lounge at DStv's Delicious Fest in 2018.

More so, as a TV personality, she has made a number of guest appearances on shows like I Love SA, Afternoon Express, Expresso, and So You Think You Can Dance.

Lorna Maseko's wedding

In December 2010, Maseko got married to Joburg-based sales executive Gcina “GC” Lukhele. The ceremony, which took place at the Memoire wedding venue in Muldersdrift, was attended by 150 guests.

According to Lorna, the wedding was a cosmopolitan mix of guests, and so, they had to make everyone feel comfortable with the church service. Among other activities, the ceremony incorporated hymns which were sung by the Rivers Church band.

Lorna Maseko's divorce

While Lorna was making a stage appearance during the 2016 YOU Spectacular Awards, in which she was presenting an award to rapper Emtee, she said that she was a new divorcee and ready to get into a relationship with the award show's host, Ann Hirsch.

Similarly, in an interview with Sowetan LIVE in July 2016, she bluntly stated that she was single and ready to mingle. She revealed,

“I’m newly single and ready to mingle...my ex-husband is an amazing person.”

Lorna Maseko's relationship with Floyd Shivambu

Lorna Maseko and Floyd Shivambu have been rumoured to be dating since 2019, when they were spotted together in Melrose Arch. A while later, rumours that Shivambu and his wife, Siphesihle Pezi, were getting a divorce, began circulating.

Things got heated in September 2020 when Lorna slammed a Sunday newspaper report that claimed that she was pregnant with Shivambu’s baby. She, however, did not refute claims that she and Shivambu were an item.

In her own words, she said,

“Let me nip this in the bud real quick! I’m NOT pregnant it’s truly disgusting that people can go on to create stories that are unreal – it’s actually EVIL!! Women suffer with many issues, fibroids (which I have), endometriosis & many others. You don’t know people stories-STOP IT!!,”

Lorna Maseko's net worth

The Hostess host Lorna Maseko has a net worth of $1 million as of 2021. She garners her riches from various sources, but mainly TV presenting and entertainment.

Lorna Maseko's Instagram page

With her official Instagram page, Maseko uses the platform to reach out to the world and share some interesting facts about herself while she also promotes her career. So, connecting with her via this social medium gives you an opportunity to get first-hand information about her.

Without any doubt, Lorna Maseko is one of the most influential celebrities in South Africa today. She is the embodiment of beauty, grace, and talent. She continues to inspire people worldwide.

