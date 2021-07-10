How did Laura Mellado get famous? Bio, husband, age, ethnicity

The name Laura Mellado is not new when it comes to the media platform. She dabbles within the fashion design business and YouTube. The model has risen to fame by having a YouTube channel where she shares her content and online business ventures. She also has a family that she adores. So, how did Laura Mellado get famous? How about finding out more about this businesswoman's life, career and fame?

Laura Mellado began her business through her mother, who had initially set up a thrift shop. With time, Laura also picked up some skills, and as of now, she runs her boutique. Her designs and work are prominent and have even been worn by some celebrities.

Profile

Name : Laura Mellado

: Laura Mellado Birthdate : 30th January 1992

: 30th January 1992 Laura Mellado's age : 29 years

: 29 years Birthplace : California, United States of America

: California, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnic background : Mixed

: Mixed Occupation : YouTuber, fashion designer

: YouTuber, fashion designer Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Body build : Slim

: Slim Height : 5ft 7inches

: 5ft 7inches Approximate weight : 60 kilograms

: 60 kilograms Siblings : Max and Marcus (brothers)

: Max and Marcus (brothers) Marital status : Married

: Married Laura Mellado's husband : Victor Hallman

: Victor Hallman Children : 2

: 2 Star sign: Aquarius

Laura Mellado's bio and early life

Mellado was born on 30th January 1992 in California, United States of America. How old is Laura Mellado? The business lady is 29 years. She was brought up by her mother, whose name also happens to be Laura, and two brothers.

There is not much information on her educational background. What ethnicity is Laura Mellado? She comes from a mixed ethnic background. Although the business lady's hair is black, she sometimes changes the colour shades of her hair.

Career

The business lady has managed to build her career through social media, her online store, and modelling. Her passion and drive in the business world have propelled her to great heights, making her well-known.

Fashion design

The fashion designer first began working by assisting her mother in her thrift store. Over time, her interest in fashion led her to design her clothing designs. Does Laura Mellado's boutique exist? How did Laura Mellado get famous? She got famous after her designs had shown great prominence; they decided to start up her fashion line. Her designs have been adorned by famous names such as James Charles.

Laura Mellado's YouTube channel

The fashion designer opened the YouTube channel LVE FAMILY on 16th August 2016. She shares the channel with her husband, Victor Hallman. On the channel, she also features her friends and family. The channel's content ranges from family to pranks, among other content ideas. The channel has 633k followers.

Personal life

The YouTube star is married to Victor Hallman. So, when did Laura Mellado's wedding happen? The fashion designer posted a photo of her wedding on 28th March 2019. The two love birds have been together for eight years.

Does Laura Mellado's son exist? Yes, the couple has two children: a son, Elliot, and the latest addition to their family in 2021, a daughter named Allison. Her husband is an American social media influencer born on 19th December 1991. He shares the channel LVE FAMILY with his wife. He also has a massive following on Instagram with the handle @victootall.

Laura Mellado's net worth

The fashion designer has managed to establish an impressive career in the clothing design company. As of 2021, her net worth is valued at an impressive $4 million, which is expected to increase over time.

Social media

The business lady has various social media accounts that have a pretty huge following. She is active on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and TikTok, where she frequently posts multiple pictures and photos. Her Instagram account has 1 million followers and Twitter has over 311k followers.

