Get to know Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice
by  Alice Wabwile

Ivy-Victoria Maurice is Sheryl Lee Ralph's only daughter and her greatest supporter. The mother-daughter duo has a close personal and professional bond, and they have been working closely as Ivy tries to launch her styling career. She is the brains behind some of her mother's iconic red-carpet looks.

Sheryl and her daughter Coco during the Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys at Holloway House in September 2022
Ivy-Victoria styles her mother occasionally. Photo: Stefanie Keenan
Source: Getty Images

Ivy has not let the nepo-baby mentality get in the way of her creative styling skills. She grew up in a family that loves fashion and learnt the technicalities of styling from her grandmother. She intends to expand her family's legacy in fashion and philanthropy together with her brother Etienne.

Ivy-Victoria Maurice's profiles summary and bio

Full nameIvy Victoria Julia Maurice
Other namesIvy Coco
Date of birth23rd December 1995
Age27 years in 2023
Birth signCapricorn
Place of birthUnited States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
GenderFemale
ParentsFrench entrepreneur Eric Maurice and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph
SiblingsElder brother Etienne
EducationSyracuse University (economics and retail management)
ProfessionStylist, entrepreneur
Social mediaInstagramTwitterYouTube

Who is Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter?

Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice, is an American stylist and entrepreneur. She grew up around fashion and learnt savvy, creative entrepreneurial skills from her father.

Her maternal grandmother Ivy Ralph owned The House of Ivy atelier in the 1970s in Kingston, Jamaica. Coco watched her dress Jamaican politicians like PJ Patterson and Michael Manley.

After her grandmother's death, she decided to carry on the fashion legacy. She would play dress up with her mother and later started styling her red carpet looks. Talking to HuffPost, Ivy revealed that Sheryl encouraged her to follow her passion for styling.

She's always come to me for style advice. After posting, she was like, 'I think you really have a gift for this, and I think that you should stick to it. We should ride this wave.' Then it really just started to fall right into what it was supposed to be.

Ivy continues to expand her clientele base as her work gets noticed in the industry. She has worked with WNBA star Lisa Leslie who has a great sense of style.

Coco and her elder brother Etienne are following in their mother's philanthropic footsteps. The siblings co-founded WalkGood LA in memory of their grandmother to foster racial equality and healing around Los Angeles. Etienne is the president, while Ivy is the organization's vice president.

Ivy-Victoria Maurice's age

Sheryl Lee's daughter was born on 23rd December 1995 in the United States. She is 27 years old as of 2023. The celebrity daughter was named after her maternal grandmother, Ivy Ralph.

Ivy-Victoria Maurice's father

Ivy-Victoria with his father Eric Maurice
Coco has a close bond with her father, Eric. Photo: @ivyanderic on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Coco's father, Eric Maurice, is a French West African businessman born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. He was married to actress Sheryl Ralph from 1990 to 2001.

After their divorce, Sheryl moved on and married Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes in 2005. Eric has mostly stayed out of the limelight and is currently dating Chris Rock's ex-wife Malaak Compton.

Ivy-Victoria Maurice's siblings

Ivy has one older brother, Etienne Maurice, who was born in 1991. He is an actor and director known for his roles in HEIR (2017), Hideous (2014), and The Last Laugh (2015). The two siblings have a close bond with their father, Eric Maurice, and mother, Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph with her daughter Coco and son Etienne
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is a mother of two. Photo: Earl Gibson III
Source: Getty Images

Ivy-Victoria Maurice's education

Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter is an alumnus of Syracuse University in New York. She studied economics and retail management and used to work in showrooms.

Ivy-Victoria Maurice's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but she was raised in a financially stable family. Her mother, Sheryl Lee Ralph, is estimated to be worth $5 million in 2023, while her father, businessman Eric Maurice, is estimated to be worth $6 million.

Actress Sheryl Ralph and her daughter Coco attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in January 2023
Coco is following in her grandmother's styling footsteps Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer
Source: Getty Images

Who are Sheryl Lee Ralph's children?

The actress has two children from her first marriage. Her eldest child, son Etienne Maurice, is an actor, while her daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice is a stylist.

Who is the father of Sheryl Lee Ralph's children?

French businessman Eric Maurice is the father of Sheryl's children. The two were married for 11 years, from 1990 to 2001.

Who is Sheryl Lee Ralph's husband?

She is married to Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes. He has represented the State's 7th Senatorial district since 1994 and serves as the Democratic Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Etienne Maurice (left), Sheryl Lee Ralph (centre-right), Ivy-Victoria (centre-right), Vincent Hughes (right).
Ralph married Vincent Hughes in 2005. Photo: Robin L Marshall
Source: Getty Images

How long has Sheryl Lee Ralph been married to her husband?

Ralph and Hughes have been married for over 17 years. They were both divorced with two children when they met in the early 2000s through a mutual friend. They tied the knot in July 2005 at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Los Angeles.

What does Eric Maurice do?

Eric Maurice is a French West African businessman based in California. In 2011, he co-founded 151 Design & Manufacturing in Inglewood, California.

What happened to Eric Maurice?

After divorcing Sheryl, he stayed out of the limelight, but the two remained great co-parents to their two children. He has been dating comedian Chris Rock's ex-wife Malaak Compton since 2018.

Eric Maurice with Malaak Compton
Maurice has been dating Malaak Compton since 2018. Photo: @malaak_compton_rock on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice, continues to establish herself in the fashion industry. Her creativity is noticeable, and with the support of her family, her future as a stylist looks bright.

