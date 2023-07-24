Who is Eric Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband? Everything about him

Famous people are often known for their innovativeness, creativity, or, sometimes, lack of discretion. Eric Maurice became popular the day he started a relationship with the popular and award-winning Hollywood actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. He cemented his status as the man in the entertainment star's life in 1990 when he married her, and together, they raised a family consisting of two kids.

Eric Maurice is a wealthy French businessman and former husband. Despite his ex-wife's celebrity status, he has avoided the public's prying eyes. He gets to feature in his son and daughter's lives when the occasion calls for it.

Eric Maurice's profile summary and bio

Full name Eric Maurice Gender Male Place of birth Abidjan, Ivory Coast Current residence United States of America Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Salt and pepper Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Sheryl Lee Ralph Children Two (a boy and a girl) Profession Entrepreneur

Background information

The businessman was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, now known as Cote d'Ivoire, to an African-American father and an American mother. As such, Eric Maurice's ethnicity is mixed.

Eric Maurice's age

It is still being determined how old the entrepreneur is as details of his life, especially his childhood, are relatively unknown to the public. Some tabloids have speculated that he should be in his late 60s, putting his date of birth around the early 1950s.

What does Eric Maurice do?

According to a LinkedIn profile, Eric is the co-owner of a design and manufacturing company known as 1515 Design and Manufacturing. The company is located in Inglewood, California.

An unverified Instagram account associated with him also has a bio that describes him as a menswear, lifestyle, and food enthusiast who loves travelling worldwide to explore exquisite taste.

Who is Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband?

Eric Maurice was Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband; they married for over a decade between 1990 and 2001. Sheryl once said that at some point in her life, she only wanted to focus on her life.

Eric Maurice's spouse realised this during one of her birthday parties, where everyone in the hall moved around as a pair, and she, the celebrant, was the only one in the room without a partner. Sheryl wound a string around her finger to show her commitment to focusing on her life.

Eric came into her life shortly afterwards, and after a couple of dates, the duo moved on to the next stage. He eventually substituted the string on Sheryl's finger with an expensive diamond ring.

Are Eric Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph still married?

The couple seemed to be leading a happy life and enjoying each other's company until sometime in 2000 when the news of an impending separation found its way into the public space. This was about a year before the completion of the divorce process in 2001.

The National Enquirer broke the news and got its audience with a catchy headline: "Moesha' TV Mom Splits With Hubby". The couple had decided to go their separate ways without raising unnecessary dust and were displeased at the magazine's method of casting their private life.

It was even bad as several conjectures littered the whole write-up about Maurice's divorce. It went on to say that Sheryl's reason for seeking a divorce was her decision to go after men younger than her husband.

Who is Sheryl Lee Ralph's husband?

Vincent Hughes is Sheryl’s new man. After divorcing Eric in 2001, the famous actress moved on and married the Pennsylvania Senator in the United States of America’s Congress. They wedded on 30 July 2005, and they continue to live together till date.

Does Sheryl Ralph have any children?

The Primetime Emmy award-winning actress is the mother of two children: Ettiene, born in 1991, and Ivy Victoria Maurice, born in 1994. They will be 32 and 29 years old, respectively, by the end of 2023.

Ettiene takes after his mother and is an actor and movie director who has featured on shows like Grown-ish and Scream Queen. He resides in Los Angeles and founded WalkGood LA, a prominent wellness organisation. He also established WalkGood Productions, an independent film and television production company.

The second of Eric Maurice's children, Ivy, partners with famous brands, including Ciroc and her brother's WalkGood Production, where she is the Vice President. She shares a special bond with her father and relishes every moment with him.

Eric Maurice's net worth

The businessman's exact worth is unknown, but he lives a flamboyant lifestyle that suggests his wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his ex-wife, Sheryl, is worth $5 million.

Eric Maurice has remained unmarried since divorcing his former wife in 2001 but maintains a cordial relationship with his kids. The children's social media are telling as they eulogise his fatherly role in their lives. He is often called a Euro-American Entrepreneur World traveller because of his love for travel and tours.

