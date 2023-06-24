Who is Jenifer Lewis' husband, Arnold Byrd? Everything we know about him

Arnold Byrd is a retired United States Marine First Sergeant. He came into the limelight after marrying Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis in 2012. Keep reading for more about his life and marriage to the entertainment star.

Jenifer Lewis has built a prolific career in Hollywood since she joined the industry in the late 1970s. However, beyond her glamorous success, she dealt with personal struggles. Before marrying Arnold, she struggled with substance addiction, which was later diagnosed as bipolar disorder.

Arnold Byrd's profiles summary and bio

Arnold Byrd's age and height

He was born in the United States, but details of his date of birth are unavailable. Arnold Byrd's height is approximately 5 feet 9 inches, and he has an athletic physique.

Arnold Byrd's spouse and children

The retired Marine 1st Sergeant is married to Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis. The couple tied the knot in 2012 but have always kept details of their relationship private. In a 2010 interview with News4usonline.com, the actress revealed Arnold made her happy.

I am so in love and so happy–He's tall, dark and handsome. He's intelligent. He's the father of three children. So he has lived. He has a life, and he doesn't have to borrow mine. I found myself a grown man-a grown man who was looking for an adult relationship. I am one of the most fortunate women in the world.

Byrd is close to his three children and often shares a glimpse of family life on Instagram. He is also stepfather to Jenifer Lewis' adopted daughter, Charmaine Lewis.

Arnold Byrd's education

He studied Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Administration at California State University-Dominguez Hills from 1979 and 1982. Arnold later enrolled at the University of Phoenix in 1995 to pursue a Master of Arts in Non-Profit, Public, and Organizational Management. He graduated in 1996.

Arnold Byrd's career

Jenifer Lewis' husband is an operations manager at Fenix Marine Services. His LinkedIn profile shows he has experience working in the railroad, trucking, and transportation industries. He joined Fenix Marine Services in 2014 as a container yard superintendent before being promoted in 2018.

Byrd worked as a marine superintendent at Eagle Marine Services from 2010 to 2014. From 2005 to 2010, he was a maintenance and repair superintendent at APL.

He worked for the United States Marine Forces Reserve from 2003 to 2005 as a future operations chief. He was also a technical director at GE Transportation from 2001 to 2003 and a site project manager for Environmental Resources, INC.

Arnold Byrd's net worth

Various online sources estimate his net worth to be $1 million in 2023. His wife, Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis has an estimated fortune of $2 million.

How tall is Jennifer Lewis?

The actress is 5 feet 5.5 inches (1.66 m) tall and weighs around 60 kg. Her body measurements are approximately 32-26-32 inches. She has black hair and black eyes.

Is Jenifer Lewis still married?

The actress is still married. She tied the knot with retired US Marine 1st Sergeant Arnold Byrd in 2012, and they have been together for over ten years.

What is Jenifer Lewis famous for?

She earned the moniker The Mother of Black Hollywood because she is known for portraying the roles of mothers in popular films. She has matriarchal roles in The Wedding Ringer (2015), Baggage Claim (2013), Think Like a Man (2012 and 2014), The Cookout (2004), The Brothers (2001), The Preacher's Wife (1996) and Poetic Justice (1993).

Lewis began her career as a performer in Broadway musicals and was a backup singer for Bette Midler. From 2014, she starred in ABC's comedy series Black-ish as Ruby Johnson. She also had roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Girlfriends, and Different Worlds.

Arnold Byrd and Jenifer Lewis are a Hollywood power couple, although they prefer to keep their marriage private. The actress is apparently in a happy place with her husband and children after previously battling bipolar disorder.

