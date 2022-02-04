What are the cheapest international shipping companies in South Africa in 2022?

Today, organizations have an increased urgency of meeting their customer needs regardless of their locations. If not, the fast-changing market conditions and fierce competition can push them out of business. So, what is the cheapest international shipping company in South Africa? Find out in this read.

If you need the cheapest international shipping from South Africa, then this read is for you. We have compiled several courier companies as ranked by several sites. Photo: @guangzhou.salloumtrading

Source: Instagram

With wily international companies breathing down the necks of local companies, they have to do everything possible to retain and attract potential customers. One way to do that is to deliver their products on time. However, this is only possible if they choose a timely, reliable, affordable, and functional shipping company. So, what is the cheapest international shipping method from South Africa? More so, what is the cheapest way to ship a package to South Africa? Have a look!

What is the cheapest shipping company in South Africa?

Thanks to technology, most countries have reported a growth in the emergence of global markets for various products.

Besides companies, individuals may also want to ship different products from specific countries. Of course, you will want to use the most affordable and reliable shipping company. So, what is the cheapest company for international shipping?

The Courier Guy

The Courier Guy is one of the most reliable, functional, and cheapest international shipping companies in South Africa in 2022. Photo: @thecourierguy

Source: Instagram

The shipping company was launched in 2000 with only one motorbike. However, through hard work and dedication, it grew to become one of the largest courier companies in South Africa.

Today, it offers services such as same-day express, overnight delivery, same-day economy, normal air, and special projects.

How much does The Courier Guy cost in South Africa?

The price depends on factors such as urgency, location, and weight. For example, you pay R85 for 30 kgs maximum for local overnight parcel (LOX) delivery in areas like Jo'burg and Pretoria.

However, for the service of the loyal overnight flyer in Jo'burg and Pretoria, you will pay R65 for 5 kgs and R5 per kg for anything beyond.

How do I contact The Courier Guy?

You can log in to their website www.thecourierguy.co.za or get hold of them by phone on 010 222 2300. Their address is 37 Malta Road Cosmo Business Park, Malibongwe Drive, Kya Sands, 2163, South Africa.

Fastway Couriers

Fastway is one of the cheapest international shipping companies in South Africa for most small and medium-sized businesses. Photo: @fastway_sa

Source: Instagram

Fastway is another of the cheap courier services in South Africa. It is very cost-effective and reliable and has become the ideal choice for many small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its services to more than 250 areas in Mzansi, including Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The delivery fee for the next-day parcel starts from R63 while that of local parcel delivery starts from R38.

PostNet

PostNet has been ranked in several sites as one of the cheapest international shipping companies in South Africa in 2022. Photo: @postnet_featherbrooke

Source: Instagram

Another excellent option among the cheapest courier South African companies is PostNet. The brand works in hand with Aramex and has grown to become a reliable courier company.

Does PostNet ship internationally?

Yes, it does. It offers international shipping to South Africa and other countries through PostNet Global Express and is ranked among the best international courier companies in South Africa. So, you can use PostNet Global Express to ship large or small parcels and documents anywhere in the world. The total pay varies depending on the weight of the package.

How long does PostNet take to deliver internationally?

It depends on the service you are using. For example, UPS Worldwide Express takes one to three business days.

Dwarka Courier

If you are looking for the cheapest international courier South African company, Dwarka Courier is for you. It offers reliable shipping services to the United Kingdom.

How much does it cost to send a parcel from South Africa to the UK?

The prices depend on factors such as the weight of the package, urgency, mode, and zone. Nevertheless, the rate is still affordable. In addition, the company has a money-back guarantee for services from South Africa to the UK.

Courier It

Courier It is among the best and cheapest international shipping from South Africa in 2022. Photo: @courieritsa

Source: Instagram

This company specializes in domestic and international express courier services. It has more than 23 network hubs and 14 branches in South Africa. It offers Overnight Courier, Same day courier, Non-Express, Economy, Door to Counter and International Document, and Parcel Imports and Exports services.

How long does it take for Courier It to deliver?

Delivery typically takes place in 24 to 36 hours. However, some deliveries such as those of regional centers can take 48 to 96 hours. So, liaise with the Company for better insight on the arrival time of your consignment.

Who is the best courier company in South Africa?

Most users rank Fastway, The Courier Guy, PostNet, Dwarka, and Courier It.

As businesses grow and become international, they need to find reliable and affordable shipping companies. So, what is the cheapest international shipping from South Africa? It depends on your package, its weight, and urgency.

