Vox fibre packages, rates, deals and prices in South Africa 2022

Vox is a South African telecommunications company that provides internet connectivity solutions to netizens. The company was founded in 1996 and provides products such as LTE voice, satellite internet services and Fibre To The Home. Being informed on Vox fibre packages is crucial in helping you choose the most convenient deal.

Internet connectivity is gradually becoming a necessity in South Africa. However, most providers offer relatively costly options. As a result, being conversant on the Vox packages and deals is essential in helping you get value for your money.

Vox fibre packages, rates, deals and prices

What is Vox in telecom? Vox Telecom is a South African internet service provider providing LTE, FTTH and Satelite internet services to the South African market.

Is Vox good fibre? Vox offers incredibly fast internet speeds and reliably well-ranged internet products at affordable rates. The plans are well curated to allow customers to choose from a wide range of products, from capped to uncapped deals, depending on their needs.

Vox fibre deals

Is Vox fibre month to month? Vox offers LTE packages available on monthly or 24-month contracts, depending on the product you settle for. However, Vox fibre data is premium uncapped and unshaped data with no fair usage policy.

Vox fibre is ideal for users with high bandwidth requirements. It also has a low latency; hence, it is perfect for gaming and video streaming. These are the deals you could consider. The download and upload speeds influence Vox fibre prices:

1. LinkAfrica 10/10 uncapped fibre

Deal name: Uncapped 10/10

Uncapped 10/10 Network distributor: Link Africa

Link Africa Download speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Upload speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Cost: R569

2. Balwin 10/10 uncapped fibre

Deal name: Uncapped 10/10

Uncapped 10/10 Network distributor: Balwin fibre

Balwin fibre Download speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Upload speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Cost: R554

3. Frogfoot uncapped 30/3

Deal name: Uncapped 30/3

Uncapped 30/3 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 30Mbps

30Mbps Upload speed: 3Mbps

3Mbps Cost: R599

4. Openserve/Telkom uncapped 25/25

Deal name: Uncapped 25/25

Uncapped 25/25 Network distributor: Openserve/Telkom

Openserve/Telkom Download speed: 25Mbps

25Mbps Upload speed: 25Mbps

25Mbps Cost: R599

5. Vodacom fibre uncapped 10/5

Deal name: Uncapped 10/5

Uncapped 10/5 Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 1 0Mbps

0Mbps Upload speed: 5Mbps

5Mbps Cost: R638

6. Frogfoot uncapped 30/30

Deal name: Uncapped 30/30

Uncapped 30/30 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 30Mbps

30Mbps Upload speed: 30Mbps

30Mbps Cost: R654

7. Evotel Uncapped 10/1

Deal name: Uncapped 10/1

Uncapped 10/1 Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Upload speed: 1Mbps

1Mbps Cost: R675

8. Octotel uncapped 35/25

Deal name: Uncapped 35/25

Uncapped 35/25 Network distributor: Octotel

Octotel Download speed: 35Mbps

35Mbps Upload speed: 25Mbps

25Mbps Cost: R695

9. Vumatel uncapped 20/10

Deal name: Uncapped 20/10

Uncapped 20/10 Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Upload speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Cost: R699

10. Balwin fibre uncapped 20/20

Deal name: Uncapped 20/20

Uncapped 20/20 Network distributor: Balwin fibre

Balwin fibre Download speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Upload speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Cost: R705

11. Evotel uncapped 10/10

Deal name: Uncapped 10/10

Uncapped 10/10 Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Upload speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Cost: R724

12. Vodacom fibre uncapped 10/10

Deal name: Uncapped 10/10

Uncapped 10/10 Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Upload speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Cost: R739

13. LinkAfrica uncapped 20/20

Deal name: Uncapped 20/20

Uncapped 20/20 Network distributor: LinkAfrica

LinkAfrica Download speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Upload speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Cost: R748

14. Frogfoot uncapped 50/5

Deal name: Uncapped 50/5

Uncapped 50/5 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 5Mbps

5Mbps Cost: R748

15. Octotel uncapped 50/50

Deal name: Uncapped 50/50

Uncapped 50/50 Network distributor: Octotel

Octotel Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R794

16. Openserve/Telkom uncapped

Deal name: Uncapped 50/25

Uncapped 50/25 Network distributor: Openserve/Telkom

Openserve/Telkom Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 25Mbps

25Mbps Cost: R798

17. Frogfoot uncapped 50/50

Deal name: Uncapped 50/50

Uncapped 50/50 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R816

18. Vodacom fibre uncapped 20/10

Deal name: Uncapped 20/10

Uncapped 20/10 Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Upload speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Cost: R839

19. Frogfoot uncapped 100/10

Deal name: Uncapped 100/10

Uncapped 100/10 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 10Mbps

10Mbps Cost: R857

20. Evotel uncapped 20/20

Deal name: Uncapped 20/20

Uncapped 20/20 Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Upload speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Cost: R875

21. Vumatel uncapped 50/50

Deal name: Uncapped 50/50

Uncapped 50/50 Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R899

22. Vodacom fibre uncapped 20/20

Deal name: Uncapped 20/20

Uncapped 20/20 Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Upload speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Cost: R899

23. Frogfoot uncapped 20/20

Deal name: Uncapped 20/20

Uncapped 20/20 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Upload speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Cost: R899

24. LinkAfrica fibre uncapped 50/50

Deal name: Uncapped 50/50

Uncapped 50/50 Network distributor: LinkAfrica

LinkAfrica Download speed: 50Mbs

50Mbs Upload speed: 50Mbs

50Mbs Cost: R899

25. Baldwin fibre uncapped 50/50

Deal name: Uncapped 50/50

Uncapped 50/50 Network distributor: Baldwin fibre

Baldwin fibre Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R906 per month

26. Frogfoot uncapped 100/100

Deal name: Uncapped 100/100

Uncapped 100/100 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R922

27. Openserve/Telkom uncapped 100/50

Deal name: Uncapped 100/50

Uncapped 100/50 Network distributor: Openserve/Telkom

Openserve/Telkom Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R958

28. Octotel uncapped 100/100

Deal name: Uncapped 100/100

Uncapped 100/100 Network distributor: Octotel

Octotel Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R995

29. LinkAfrica uncapped 100/100

Deal name: Uncapped 100/100

Uncapped 100/100 Network distributor: LinkAfrica

LinkAfrica Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R999 per month

30. Frogfoot uncapped 200/200

Deal name: Uncapped 200/200

Uncapped 200/200 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1023

31. Vodacom fibre uncapped 40/20

Deal name: Uncapped 40/20

Uncapped 40/20 Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 40Mbps

40Mbps Upload speed: 20Mbps

20Mbps Cost: R1039

32. Evotel uncapped 50/50

Deal name: Uncapped 50/50

Uncapped 50/50 Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R1045

33. Vodacom fibre uncapped 40/40

Deal name: Uncapped 40/40

Uncapped 40/40 Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 40Mbps

40Mbps Upload speed: 40Mbps

40Mbps Cost: R1089

34. Vumatel uncapped 100/100

Deal name: Uncapped 100/100

Uncapped 100/100 Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,098 per month

35. Openserve/Telkom uncapped 200/100

Deal name: Uncapped 200/100

Uncapped 200/100 Network distributor: Openserve/Telkom

Openserve/Telkom Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,159

36. Evotel uncapped 100/100

Deal name: Uncapped 100/100

Uncapped 100/100 Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,168

37. Vodacom fibre uncapped 100/50

Deal name: Uncapped 100/50

Uncapped 100/50 Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R1,188

38. Vumatel uncapped 200/200

Deal name: Uncapped 200/200

Uncapped 200/200 Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1,249

39. Vodacom fibre uncapped 100/100

Deal name: Uncapped 100/100

Uncapped 100/100 Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 200Mbs

200Mbs Upload speed: 200Mbs

200Mbs Cost: R1,249

40. Octotel uncapped 200/200

Deal name: Uncapped 200/200

Uncapped 200/200 Network distributor: Octotel

Octotel Download speed: 200Mbs

200Mbs Upload speed: 200Mbs

200Mbs Cost: R1,295

41. LinkAfrica 200/200

Deal name: Uncapped 200/200

Uncapped 200/200 Network distributor: LinkAfrica

LinkAfrica Download speed: 200Mbs

200Mbs Upload speed: 200Mbs

200Mbs Cost: R1,299

42. Balwin fibre uncapped 100/100

Deal name: Uncapped 100/100

Uncapped 100/100 Network distributor: Balwin fibre

Balwin fibre Download speed: 100Mbs

100Mbs Upload speed: 100Mbs

100Mbs Cost: R1,311

43. Balwin fibre uncapped Xbox S with 50/50 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 50/50 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 50/50 link Network distributor: Balwin fibre

Balwin fibre Download speed: 50Mbs

50Mbs Upload speed: 50Mbs

50Mbs Cost: R1,393

44. Octotel uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link Network distributor: Octotel

Octotel Download speed: 100Mbs

100Mbs Upload speed: 100Mbs

100Mbs Cost: R1,443 per month

45. Vumatel uncapped Xbox S with 1000/200 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 1000Mbps

1000Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1,449

46. Openserve/Telkom uncapped Xbox S with 50/25 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 50/25 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 50/25 link Network distributor: Openserve/Telkom

Openserve/Telkom Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 25Mbps

25Mbps Cost: R1,458

47. Evotel uncapped 200/200

Deal name: Uncapped 200/200

Uncapped 200/200 Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1,468

48. Evotel uncapped Xbox S with 50/50 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 50/50 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 50/50 link Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R1,493

49. Vumatel uncapped Xbox S with 50/50 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 50/50 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 50/50 link Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R1,493

50. Vodacom fibre uncapped 200/100

Deal name: Uncapped 200/100

Uncapped 200/100 Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,499

51. Frogfoot uncapped 500/500

Deal name: Uncapped 500/500

Uncapped 500/500 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 500Mbps

500Mbps Upload speed: 500Mbps

500Mbps Cost: R1,499

52. Vodacom fibre uncapped Xbox S with 40/40 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 40/40 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 40/40 link Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 40Mbps

40Mbps Upload speed: 40Mbps

40Mbps Cost: R1,543

53. Balwin fibre uncapped 200/200

Deal name: Uncapped 200/200

Uncapped 200/200 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1,549

54. Vodacom fibre uncapped Xbox S with 100/50 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 100/50 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 100/50 link Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R1,585

55. Vumatel uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,543

56. Octotel uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link Network distributor: Octotel

Octotel Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1,543

57. Vodacom fibre uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,693

58. Evotel uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,693

59. Balwin fibre uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 100/100 link Network distributor: Balwin fibre

Balwin fibre Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,693

60. Octotel uncapped 1000/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped with 1000/100

Uncapped with 1000/100 Network distributor: Octotel

Octotel Download speed: 1000Mbps

1000Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,694

61. Balwin fibre uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link Network distributor: Balwin fibre

Balwin fibre Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R1,744

62. Vumatel uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1,793

63. Evotel uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1,793

64. Vodacom fibre uncapped Xbox S with 20/200 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1,793

65. Octotel uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link Network distributor: Octotel

Octotel Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,795

66. Frogfoot uncapped 1000/100

Deal name: Uncapped 1000/100

Uncapped 1000/100 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 1000Mbps

1000Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,799

67. Openserve/Telkom uncapped Xbox X with 50/25 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link Network distributor: Openserve/Telkom

Openserve/Telkom Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 25Mbps

25Mbps Cost: R1,810

68. Open/Telkom uncapped Xbox S with 200/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 200/100 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 200/100 link Network distributor: Open/Telkom

Open/Telkom Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,815

69. Balwin fibre uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link

Uncapped Xbox S with 200/200 link Network distributor: Balwin fibre

Balwin fibre Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1,843

70. Vumatel uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R1,845

71. Evotel uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R1,845

72. Vodacom fibre uncapped Xbox X with 40/40 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 40/40 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 40/40 link Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 40Mbps

40Mbps Upload speed: 40Mbps

40Mbps Cost: R1,894

73. Openserve/Telkom uncapped Xbox X with 100/50 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 100/50 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 100/50 link Network distributor: Openserve/Telkom

Openserve/Telkom Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 50Mbps

50Mbps Cost: R1,937

74. Vumatel uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R1,944

75. Octotel uncapped Xbox X with 200/200 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 50/50 link Network distributor: Octotel

Octotel Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R1,946

76. Frogfoot uncapped 1000/1000

Deal name: Uncapped 1000/1000

Uncapped 1000/1000 Network distributor: Frogfoot

Frogfoot Download speed: 1000Mbps

1000Mbps Upload speed: 1000Mbps

1000Mbps Cost: R1,998

77. Vodacom fibre uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R2,044

78. Balwin fibre uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link Network distributor: Balwin fibre

Balwin fibre Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R2,044

79. Evotel uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 100/100 link Network distributor: Evotel

Evotel Download speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R2,044

80. Evotel uncapped Xbox X with 200/200 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 200/200 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 200/200 link Network distributor: Balwin fibre

Balwin fibre Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R2,145

81. Vodacom fibre uncapped Xbox X with 200/200 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 200/200 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 200/200 link Network distributor: Vodacom fibre

Vodacom fibre Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R2,145

82. Vumatel uncapped Xbox X with 200/200 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 200/200 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 200/200 link Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Cost: R2,145

83. Openserve/Telkom uncapped Xbox X with 200/100 link

Deal name: Uncapped Xbox X with 200/100 link

Uncapped Xbox X with 200/100 link Network distributor: Openserve/Tekom

Openserve/Tekom Download speed: 200Mbps

200Mbps Upload speed: 100Mbps

100Mbps Cost: R2,167

84. Vumatel uncapped 1000/500

Deal name: Uncapped 1000/500

Uncapped 1000/500 Network distributor: Vumatel

Vumatel Download speed: 1000Mbps

1000Mbps Upload speed: 500Mbps

500Mbps Cost: R2,489

Vox rates

The telecommunication company's fibre connection is payable monthly. The prices vary depending on the speed; the higher the download and upload speed, the higher your monthly subscription.

The rates range between R550 and R3,000.

Vox fibre's deals

Vox fibre provides reliable and uncapped internet speeds at affordable rates. The best part about opting for it is that you are assigned a router during installation at no additional cost. You also enjoy free installation and activation. However, you will be required to pay the monthly subscription fee to enjoy the fast speeds, depending on the deal you choose.

What router do you get with Vox fibre? Vox Telecom connects subscribers to a MikroTik hAP ac² Wi-Fi-enabled router.

Is Vox a good fibre provider?

Judging by the incredible speeds and affordable rates, it is safe to claim that Vox offers a good fibre connection. Furthermore, the company assigning you a router at no additional cost is another reason to make you sold. You will also get the best experience if you choose a deal and package that suits your needs.

Are Vox and Frogfoot the same? No. Frogfoot operates independently within Vox Telecom's carrier and connectivity division.

Vox fibre's contact details

Before getting any of these packages, you should check if it is available in your area. It is also imperative to review the terms and conditions of each package on the Vox portal. You could confirm the connection's availability in your location by reaching out through these contact details:

Email : help@voxtelecom.co.za

: help@voxtelecom.co.za Customer support line : +27 87 805 0530

: +27 87 805 0530 Business support line : +27 87 805 0500

: +27 87 805 0500 Website: www.vox.co.za

Kindly note that the contact information above is different from the Vox telecom contacts.

Vox fibre remains one of the viable and reliable internet connectivity options in South Africa. Their services are relatively affordable, and you will not have anything to regret in case you consider opting for any of their services.

