Nav net worth, age, songs, albums, ethnicity, nationality, house, profiles
Nav is a Punjabi-Canadian rapper known for his hypnotic trap beats infused with a wavy sing-rap flow that gives him a sound similar to popular artists like Drake and Post Malone. He has worked with top artists in Canada and the USA, including The Weeknd, Drake, and Travis Scott. With several chart-topping albums under his belt, Nav continues to be a positive representation for brown people in the hip-hop industry. What is Nav's net worth in 2021?
Nav’s musical family influenced his love for music from an early age. He utilized the SoundCloud platform before breaking out in 2016 and has been releasing chart-topping albums ever since. Please keep reading to learn more about his steady rise in the hip-hop industry.
Nav’s profile summary
- Nav’s real name: Navraj Singh Goraya
- Date of birth: 3rd November 1989
- Nav’s age: 31 years in 2021
- Birthsign: Scorpion
- Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: Indian
- Religion: Sikhism
- Nav’s height: 5 feet 8 inches
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Gender: Male
- Relationship status: Single
- Education: Metalworks Institute (Audio Production and Engineering)
- Profession: Rapper, record producer singer, songwriter
- Genres: Trap, hip hop, alternative R&B
- Record labels: The Weeknd’s XO Records and Republic Records
- Instagram: @nav
- Twitter: @beatsbynav
- Facebook: @beatsbynavofficial
- YouTube: @NAV
- Spotify: @NAV
- Snapchat: @beatsbybnav
- SoundCloud: @NAV
- Website: navmusic.com
- Net worth: Approximately $5 million
How old is Nav rapper?
The Canadian artist was born on 3rd November 1989 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and is 31 years old in 2021. Is Nav really from the hood? He was raised by his parents alongside his two older siblings in Rexdale, a multi-racial neighbourhood.
His father was a forklift operator while his mother worked in computer manufacturing. The rapper comes from a musical family, and his uncle was a popular Indian singer.
What is Nav’s ethnicity?
Is Nav rapper Indian? The artist has Indian roots. His family originates from the Northern State of Punjab in India. Nav has lived most of his life in Canada and holds Canadian nationality.
Nav’s religion
Is Nav a Sikh? The Toronto-born rapper and his family practice Sikhism. This is an Indian Dharmic religion with roots in the Punjabi region.
Nav’s education
The Canadian rapper went to West Humber Junior Middle School then enrolled at Thistletown Collegiate Institute for his high school education. He later pursued a diploma in Audio Production and Engineering at Metalworks Institute and graduated in 2010.
Nav’s wife
The rapper’s love life is not an open book. It is not clear who he has dated in the past and if he has never married. He seems to be concentrating on improving his rap career.
Rap career
The Punjabi-Canadian artist first gained mainstream fame in 2016 when reality star Kylie Jenner uploaded a Snapchat video of herself singing to his track called Myself. Prior to this, the rapper had started building a solid fanbase on SoundCloud with high school mash-ups and had become a producer for local Toronto artists.
He made several releases on the platform, including his 2015 track called Take Me Simple. The song was later featured Drake’s OVO Sound Radio on Beats 1. He went on to feature on Travis Scott’s single, Beibs in the Trap.
Nav’s steady rise in the Hip-Hop industry led to him being signed to the Weeknd’s record label, XO. His 2017 self-titled mixtape, NAV and the 2018 collaborative album with Metro Boomin, Perfect Timing, reached the top of US and Canadian charts. Bad Habits album (2019) debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and the Canadian Albums Chart.
Nav’s Good Intentions (2020) topped the US Billboard 200, making it his second number one album on the chart. His single Turks (2020) with Gunna and featuring Travis Scott became his first highest-charting track when it debuted at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The following are Nav’s albums and mixtapes as of 2021;
- Emergency Tsunami (November 2020, commercial mixtape and a Wheezy collaboration)
- Good Intentions (May 2020, 3rd studio album)
- Bad Habits (2019, 2nd studio album)
- Reckless (2018, official debut studio album)
- Perfect Timing (July 2017, Metro Boomin collaboration)
- NAV (2017, mixtape)
Top Nav’s songs include;
- Champion featuring Travis Scott
- Myself
- Turks (2020) with Gunna and featuring Travis Scott
- Some Way
- Don’t Need Friends featuring Lil Baby
- Tap featuring Meek Mill
- Wanted You featuring Lil Uzi Vert
- Call Me
- Held Me Down
- Price On My Head featuring The Weeknd
Nav’s net worth
The Toronto-born rapper has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2021. He earns from music releases, tours and collaborations. The artist charges $80,000 for a feature. Nav’s house used to be a rental located in Toronto, and he has been linked to several high-end cars, including a black Rolls Royce.
Nav rapper continues to cement his mark in the Hip-hop industry as a brown boy. He adds to the long list of Toronto artists changing the game alongside top Canadian artists like The Weeknd and Drake. Nav, who is signed to The Weeknd’s label XO, credits his success to the musician who has pushed him to accomplish greatness. The steady growth of Nav's net worth is also a reflection of his successful rap career.
READ ALSO: Playboi Carti height, age, girlfriend, family, facts, net worth 2021
Briefly.co.za published the biography of Playboi Carti, an American hip-hop artist from Atlanta, Georgia. He credits his success to the entire ASAP Mob collective for giving him a great platform to showcase his talent.
The 24-year-old hip-hop star shares a son with Australian female rapper Iggy Azalea. Check out the article for more on Playboi Carti’s discography, rise to fame and how he is handling his parenting role.
Source: Briefly.co.za