Nav net worth, age, songs, albums, ethnicity, nationality, house, profiles

Nav is a Punjabi-Canadian rapper known for his hypnotic trap beats infused with a wavy sing-rap flow that gives him a sound similar to popular artists like Drake and Post Malone. He has worked with top artists in Canada and the USA, including The Weeknd, Drake, and Travis Scott. With several chart-topping albums under his belt, Nav continues to be a positive representation for brown people in the hip-hop industry. What is Nav's net worth in 2021?

Nav is a Punjabi-Canadian hip-hop artist. Photo: @6LANT

Source: Twitter

Nav’s musical family influenced his love for music from an early age. He utilized the SoundCloud platform before breaking out in 2016 and has been releasing chart-topping albums ever since. Please keep reading to learn more about his steady rise in the hip-hop industry.

Nav’s profile summary

Nav’s real name: Navraj Singh Goraya

Navraj Singh Goraya Date of birth: 3rd November 1989

3rd November 1989 Nav’s age: 31 years in 2021

31 years in 2021 Birthsign: Scorpion

Scorpion Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Indian

Indian Religion: Sikhism

Sikhism Nav’s height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Gender: Male

Male Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Metalworks Institute (Audio Production and Engineering)

Metalworks Institute (Audio Production and Engineering) Profession: Rapper, record producer singer, songwriter

Rapper, record producer singer, songwriter Genres: Trap, hip hop, alternative R&B

Trap, hip hop, alternative R&B Record labels: The Weeknd’s XO Records and Republic Records

The Weeknd’s XO Records and Republic Records Instagram: @nav

@nav Twitter: @beatsbynav

@beatsbynav Facebook: @beatsbynavofficial

@beatsbynavofficial YouTube: @NAV

@NAV Spotify: @NAV

@NAV Snapchat: @beatsbybnav

@beatsbybnav SoundCloud: @NAV

@NAV Website: navmusic.com

navmusic.com Net worth: Approximately $5 million

How old is Nav rapper?

The Punjabi-Canadian rapper has 5 Songs in SoundCloud’s Top 50. Photo: @Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian artist was born on 3rd November 1989 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and is 31 years old in 2021. Is Nav really from the hood? He was raised by his parents alongside his two older siblings in Rexdale, a multi-racial neighbourhood.

His father was a forklift operator while his mother worked in computer manufacturing. The rapper comes from a musical family, and his uncle was a popular Indian singer.

What is Nav’s ethnicity?

Is Nav rapper Indian? The artist has Indian roots. His family originates from the Northern State of Punjab in India. Nav has lived most of his life in Canada and holds Canadian nationality.

Nav’s religion

Is Nav a Sikh? The Toronto-born rapper and his family practice Sikhism. This is an Indian Dharmic religion with roots in the Punjabi region.

Nav’s education

The Canadian rapper went to West Humber Junior Middle School then enrolled at Thistletown Collegiate Institute for his high school education. He later pursued a diploma in Audio Production and Engineering at Metalworks Institute and graduated in 2010.

Nav’s wife

The rapper’s love life is not an open book. It is not clear who he has dated in the past and if he has never married. He seems to be concentrating on improving his rap career.

Rap career

The first time NAV ever performed was at the O2 Arena in London, in front of 20,000 people, while on tour with The Weeknd. Photo: @Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

The Punjabi-Canadian artist first gained mainstream fame in 2016 when reality star Kylie Jenner uploaded a Snapchat video of herself singing to his track called Myself. Prior to this, the rapper had started building a solid fanbase on SoundCloud with high school mash-ups and had become a producer for local Toronto artists.

He made several releases on the platform, including his 2015 track called Take Me Simple. The song was later featured Drake’s OVO Sound Radio on Beats 1. He went on to feature on Travis Scott’s single, Beibs in the Trap.

Nav’s steady rise in the Hip-Hop industry led to him being signed to the Weeknd’s record label, XO. His 2017 self-titled mixtape, NAV and the 2018 collaborative album with Metro Boomin, Perfect Timing, reached the top of US and Canadian charts. Bad Habits album (2019) debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and the Canadian Albums Chart.

Nav’s Good Intentions (2020) topped the US Billboard 200, making it his second number one album on the chart. His single Turks (2020) with Gunna and featuring Travis Scott became his first highest-charting track when it debuted at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The following are Nav’s albums and mixtapes as of 2021;

Emergency Tsunami (November 2020, commercial mixtape and a Wheezy collaboration)

(November 2020, commercial mixtape and a Wheezy collaboration) Good Intentions (May 2020, 3rd studio album)

(May 2020, 3rd studio album) Bad Habits (2019, 2nd studio album)

(2019, 2nd studio album) Reckless (2018, official debut studio album)

(2018, official debut studio album) Perfect Timing (July 2017, Metro Boomin collaboration)

(July 2017, Metro Boomin collaboration) NAV (2017, mixtape)

Top Nav’s songs include;

Champion featuring Travis Scott

featuring Travis Scott Myself

Turks (2020) with Gunna and featuring Travis Scott

(2020) with Gunna and featuring Travis Scott Some Way

Don’t Need Friends featuring Lil Baby

featuring Lil Baby Tap featuring Meek Mill

featuring Meek Mill Wanted You featuring Lil Uzi Vert

featuring Lil Uzi Vert Call Me

Held Me Down

Price On My Head featuring The Weeknd

Nav is signed to The Weeknd's XO record label. Photo: @nav

Source: Instagram

Nav’s net worth

The Toronto-born rapper has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2021. He earns from music releases, tours and collaborations. The artist charges $80,000 for a feature. Nav’s house used to be a rental located in Toronto, and he has been linked to several high-end cars, including a black Rolls Royce.

Nav rapper continues to cement his mark in the Hip-hop industry as a brown boy. He adds to the long list of Toronto artists changing the game alongside top Canadian artists like The Weeknd and Drake. Nav, who is signed to The Weeknd’s label XO, credits his success to the musician who has pushed him to accomplish greatness. The steady growth of Nav's net worth is also a reflection of his successful rap career.

