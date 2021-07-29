Eminem Named Highest Selling Rapper of All Time: "Drake Has More Hits Than Em"

Eminem is the highest selling rapper of all time, according to a list trending on social media

The US superstar beat the likes of Drake, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj, among other big names on the Top 10 list

Some hip-hop fans are not happy with the list because fan-favourite Cardi B's name is missing from it

Eminem has been named the highest selling rapper of all time. The US superstar beat the likes of current fan-favourites Drake and Kanye West.

According to a list shared on social media by @mymixtapez, Eminem has sold 227 million units, followed by Drake with 152 million units and Kanye with 140 units.

Eminem has reportedly beat Drake and Kanye West as the highest selling rapper of all time. Image: @champagnepapi, @eminem, @kanyewest

Source: Instagram

@mymixtapez is a Twitter account that shares hip-hop news on the platform. Sharing the list of the highest selling rappers, @mymixtapez captioned the post:

"Eminem beats Drake, Jay Z and Tupac as the highest-selling rapper of all time."

Hip-hop heads took to the comment section to share their reactions to the list. Some went as far as questioning why Cardi B is not on the Top 10 list because she's the hottest rapper currently and has sold millions of records worldwide. Check out some of the comments below:

@boi_bardi said:

"Cardi has 90+ million certified RIAA units. This list is not accurate."

@TONEakaSHOW wrote:

"Drake has more hits than Em, Jay has more money than Em, Wayne has more respect than Em. Sold, what he sold more?"

@ViewsClassic commented:

"I honestly don’t know one person who can name 10 Eminem songs."

@HerbBeats405 said:

"Right! And Imma need them to check those numbers again cause that can’t be right???"

@sonofthefall99 added:

"He can sell what he want. Em ain't better than half of these people."

Kanye West and Jay-Z reunite in new song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West and Jay-Z have finally dropped a new song together. According to reports, it looks like the two hip-hop moguls have patched up their rocky relationship. The new song is part of Kanye's highly-anticipated album, Donda. Many people went into a frenzy when they heard Jay-Z's verse in the song.

Kanye West held a listening event for Donda at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday night, 22 July. The Dirt Off Your Shoulder hitmaker features on what seems to be the last track on the upcoming album.

According to Complex, Jay-Z even teased a possible sequel to their 2011 collaborative project, Watch the Throne. Music lovers took to Twitter to react a snippet of the song posted by tweep @davesaitama.

Source: Briefly.co.za