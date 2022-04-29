Here are the top 15 best TV brands in South Africa in 2024

Television has become a massive part of our society. Choosing a new TV set is becoming challenging because numerous brands are in the contemporary market. The best TV brands in South Africa are known for offering quality, affordability, and impressive features.

A TV in the living room and a couple watching Harry Potter on the television. Photo: pexels.com, @Designecologist, @Taryn Elliott (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People who are thinking about getting a new TV set have questions about which brand to choose. In this article, we will look at the best TV brands in South Africa. The compilation is based on multiple factors, including price, picture quality, design, sound, resolution, and technology. Note that this list is subjective and you are encouraged to do your research before making the final decision.

Overview of the best TV brands in South Africa

There are plenty of factors to consider before selecting a TV set. The features, resolutions, and sizes are among the must-consider things. Here is an overview of the best TV brands in present-day South Africa.

Ranking Brand 1 Samsung 2 LG 3 Sony 4 Hisense 5 Skyworth 6 Vizio 7 TCL 8 Sinotec 9 Panasonic 10 Phillips 11 Toshiba 12 Telefunken 13 Sansui 14 Itel 15 Orion

The best TV brands in South Africa

Top-performing TVs can be pricey. Even so, you need to consider them as an investment that will turn value over many years. We have prepared a list of the best TV brands in South Africa to make buying one easier.

15. Orion

Orion TV sets have gained popularity in the last decade. The brand has quality and affordable TV sets that have all the features the modern consumer needs. If you are looking for quality at a good price, consider the Orion brand.

14. Itel

Itel distinguishes itself with its solid range of models for every budget and need. The brand's TVs are smart, and they come with all the features you will need in a modern-day device. Itel is a reliable and smart life brand for everyone.

13. Sansui

Sansui television sets bring a high-definition theatre experience to your living room. The brand manufactures and sells feature-packed TVs in various sizes and prices. The prices of Sansui TV sets are quite competitive.

12. Telefunken

For more than a century, Telefunken has stood for inventions and innovations in the fields of consumer electronics and industrial goods. Today, the brand is known for its quality and reliable TV sets in SA. This German brand combines classic functional designs with high-quality and user-friendly operations.

11. Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation is a Japanese multinational electronics company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan. The brand is known for producing high-quality, diversified electronics, including high-end Toshiba TV sets.

A family sitting on a brown couch watching television. Photo: pexels.com, @August de Richelieu

Source: UGC

10. Phillips

Philips has been best known for its lighting, audio, and healthcare equipment since its founding in 1927. The brand sells smart televisions that are available with Android or Roku operating systems. Phillips is dedicated to the improvement of people's health and well-being through meaningful innovations.

9. Panasonic

With over half a century in the game, Panasonic has created a name for having some of the best electronic problems. Panasonic has produced some of the best Plasma TVs in the market. Although its popularity has dwindled over the years, it is still reputable as a reliable brand.

8. Sinotec

Sinotec started its operations in 1999. The brand started as a production facility in Midrand, Johannesburg and has grown to become one of the major television panel manufacturers in SA. Sinotec specialises in the manufacture, sales, and after-sales servicing of a range of consumer electronics and household appliances.

7. TCL

TCL is a Chinese multinational electronics company headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province. TCL manufactures television sets, mobile phones, and air conditioners.

The brand is one of the fastest-growing TV brands in SA today. Its fame has grown over the past decade for having some of the lowest prices, offering up to 4k resolution, and HDR cable models.

6. Vizio

Vizio is ranked among the heavyweights in the electronics business. The brand has some of the most affordable TV sets in the market, but do not take that as a sign of low quality. Vizio is responsible for some of the first OLED panels in the market.

5. Skyworth

Skyworth is a Chinese brand that has recently entered the South African market. Despite being relatively new, the brand has created a reputation for producing quality and affordable television sets. Skyworth TVs are packed with features the modern person will love.

4. Hisense

Hisense is among the top 10 best TV brands in South Africa. It is one of the top Chinese TV brands in South Africa. Hisense has been building a reputation for quality and affordable television sets in the country since 1996. If you want to buy a TV set, you should consider getting a Hisense.

3. Sony

Sony is among the top 5 best TV brands in South Africa. Sony is a Japanese brand that has been recognised as a giant in tech entertainment. The company is top-rated for its quality products in TVs, phones, home theatres, and play stations.

A man holding a television remote as he watches with his partner. Photo: pexels.com, @Jeshoots.com

Source: UGC

2. LG

LG is among the best brands for smart TV lovers. LG is another South Korean brand best known for its OLED display technology.

OLED sets are more expensive, but one cannot deny that the picture quality is superior, with its lit pixels, allowing for perfect darks and an infinite contrast ratio. The sets are feature-packed with the latest technologies.

1. Samsung

Samsung is among the best TV brands in South Africa today. The brand is among the longest-standing and most trusted brands globally.

This South Korean brand is the de facto market leader. Samsung has a wide range of LED TVs with the best picture quality.

The company manufactures and sells state-of-the-art Neo QLED 8K & 4K, uniquely stylish Lifestyle TVs, and stunning 4K UHD TVs. They are packed with the latest smart TV tech innovations.

Which brand of TV is the best to buy?

The list above contains some of the best TV brands in South Africa. The heavyweights in the game are Samsung, LG, Sony, and Hisense.

What is the best quality TV brand?

The best quality meets your needs and specifications. The top brands in SA are Samsung, LG, Sony, and Hisense.

What is a smart TV in South Africa?

A smart TV is a traditional television set with integrated Internet and interactive Web 2.0 features. This allows users to stream music and videos, view photos, and browse the internet.

Is LG better than Samsung?

Both LG and Samsung are globally recognised brands. It is challenging to say which of the two is superior.

Is Sinotec better than Hisense?

Both television companies are of a high standard. According to the reviews on MyBroadBand, most people prefer Hisense.

The best TV brands in South Africa are known for being feature-packed and high-quality. When buying a television, you should ensure its specs meet your needs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Briefly.co.za recently published unique Sweet 16 party ideas to celebrate the milestone. Turning a new age brings immense joy, but reaching milestones like turning 16 is a momentous and auspicious occasion.

It is a stepping stone into adulthood and a celebration of individuality. Sweet 16 party ideas allow parents to give their kids a remarkable celebration.

Source: Briefly News