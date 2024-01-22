Investec branch code and universal branch code for 2024 explained

Online banking has made the payment process quick and easy, taking only a few moments. Knowing the branch code of an individual's bank is necessary for the EFT process, but it may be obscure for those new to online banking. What is the Investec bank code? Here, we discuss branch and universal branch codes for South Africa's most popular banks.

Each Investec branch acts as a bank and wealth management group that offers financial services in South Africa and globally. Investec has its South African headquarters in Sandown, Sandton, and manages R322.3 billion in assets in South Africa alone.

To transfer money to an individual or company associated with Investec, you must know all relevant banking details, including the branch code. Where can you find the relevant banking details?

What is a bank code and a branch code?

Before detailing where to find the Investec branch code in South Africa, knowing what bank and branch codes mean is helpful.

A bank code and a branch code are interchangeable terms. A bank code is a unique code given to a bank's specific branch to quickly identify it from other branches, acting as an ID code.

However, these codes may be universal, making payments through one code easier than using various specific ones for each branch. An individual bank branch's code is called a SWIFT code. For example, the Investec branch code for Pretoria and the Investec branch code for Sandton will be the same.

Where can you find a bank branch code?

If you are wondering where to find your bank branch code, you can easily access it by visiting your bank's website. Alternatively, you can call your bank and request the code.

What is the branch code for Investec Bank?

The universal branch code for Investec Bank is 580 105. The Investec branch code 580 105 can be used whenever making transactions to the bank, regardless of where the individual's bank where they first opened their account is located.

The Investec SWIFT code for South Africa is IVESZAJJ, and codes for international transfers can be found here.

What is the branch code 450 105?

The branch code 450 105 is the Mercantile Bank branch code. This code is universal and used for EFT payments.

Other branch codes

Knowing the universal branch codes for various banks makes the online payment process easier to transact money quicker. Here are the universal branch codes for the most popular banks in the country:

Bank Universal branch code Standard Bank branch code 051 001 Capitec branch code 470 010 Bank of Athens branch code 410 506 Bidvest Bank branch code 462 005 ABSA Bank branch code 632 005 FNB branch code 250 655 Nedbank branch code 198 765 SA Post Bank (Post Office) 460 005

Having the Investec branch code on hand helps make online payments fast and simple for those needing to pay people who are with the bank. Universal codes allow you to make a quick transaction without looking up each branch code online.

