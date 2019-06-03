Vodacom APN settings, internet settings, 4G settings and WiFi router settings

In today's digital world, having a stable internet connection is critical for staying connected, doing business, and obtaining information online. If you are a Vodacom customer in South Africa, you may need to change your device's APN, internet, 4G, or WiFi router settings to ensure a steady and fast internet connection. This article will provide an overview of the Vodacom APN settings and other internet-related options that you can modify on your device to improve your Vodacom online experience.

Vodacom logo. Photo: Vodacom

Source: Facebook

Vodacom settings are easy and manageable to set up with close adherence. It's important to have the right APN settings configured on your device. Discussed are different configurations that will help you to recover your service provider's internet for a good browsing experience.

How to get Vodacom APN settings in 2023

Access Point Name (APN) denotes the name of a gateway between mobile networks such as GSM, GPRS, 3G, and 4G LTE with a remote computer network with the public network loop.

Therefore, all devices within the connection on data access must be configured properly to ensure proper connectivity.

Vodacom APN settings for Android

Vodacom 4G APN settings. Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton

Source: UGC

How do I get Vodacom network settings? Besides the automatic telephony services offered by this reliable telecommunication service provider, it is now easier to properly configure your 3G or LTE mobile device without expert help.

Looking for ways to set up the APN configurations by yourself? The Vodacom settings for Access Point Network largely determine your connectivity to the company's wireless servers. Here are the Vodacom APN settings for Android devices:

Go to the "Settings" menu on your Android device. Tap on "Mobile Networks" or "Wireless & Networks" (depending on your Android version). Tap on "Access Point Names" or "APN." Tap the "+" or "Add" button to create a new APN profile. Enter the following information and save the APN profile by tapping on the three dots in the upper right corner and selecting "Save" or pressing the back button on your Android device:

Name Vodacom-ZA-INTERNET APN Internet Username Leave blank Password Leave blank MMSC Leave blank MMS Proxy Leave blank MMS Port Leave blank Proxy Leave blank Port Leave blank Authentication Type None APN Type default,supl APN Protocol IPv4/IPv6 Bearer LTE, 5G MVNO Type None

4G LTE Vodacom settings

How do I activate LTE on my Vodacom SIM? Vodacom LTE APN settings are easily accessible in your 4G-enabled smart device settings.

Start by navigating to the "Settings" section, then "More", and choose "Mobile Network" to access the "Access Point Names" before you can add the configurations required to reclaim your connectivity. Next enter the following detail:

Name Vodacom-ZA-INTERNET APN Internet Username Leave blank Password Leave blank MMSC Leave blank MMS Proxy Leave blank MMS Port leave blank Proxy Leave blank Port Leave blank Authentication Type None APN Type default,supl APN Protocol IPv4/IPv6 Bearer LTE MVNO Type None

Vodacom 4G APN settings are uniquely different across different LTE phone models now available in the South African technology market. However, most devices should work with some of the Vodacom LTE APN settings provided in this section.

Vodacom 5G APN settings

Vodacom 5G APN settings. Photo: pexels.com, @kamajiogino

Source: UGC

Here are the Vodacom 5G APN settings for South Africa.

Name Vodacom 5G APN Internet Username Leave blank Password Leave blank MMSC Leave blank MMS Proxy Leave blank MMS Port Leave blank Proxy Leave blank Port Leave blank Authentication Type None APN Type default,supl APN Protocol IPv4/IPv6 Bearer LTE,5G MVNO Type None

NB: These options may differ based on your device and location.

MMS Vodacom APN settings

Stranded with regards to sending an MMS because you do not have the right configurations? Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) is increasingly becoming a standard way of conveying content across cellular mobile devices. Configure your device to send Vodacom MMS using the following steps.

Name Vodacom-ZA-MMS APN MMS Username Leave blank Password Leave blank MMSC Default MMS Proxy Default MMS Port Default Proxy Leave blank Port Leave blank Authentication Type None APN Type MMS APN Protocol IPv4/IPv6 Bearer LTE MVNO Type None

Must I visit the nearest agent or office to make my cellphone MMS-enabled? To make your cell phone Vodacom MMS settings enabled after downloading Vodacom service MMS settings free of charge;

Dial *111# Choose OK. Alternatively, you can press the call button Select the number next to "Device Setup", then choose the third option, MMS You will receive a short configuration message on your number

When you save the configurations, your mobile phone will become MMS-enabled. With this, you will have no issues sensing a multimedia message because you can now send multimedia messages through the network provided by this telecommunication company.

Vodacom APN settings for 3G router

Do you have a WiFi router and want to know how to set up internet configurations? You can easily access the internet through this service provider if you are running on a Huawei or any other WIFI dongle. Navigate to the "Settings" tab, then "Profile Management" to enter or modify the following configurations:

Name Vodacom-ZA-INTERNET APN Internet Username Leave blank Password Leave blank MMSC Leave blank MMS Proxy Leave blank MMS Port Leave blank Proxy Leave blank Port Leave blank Authentication Type None APN Type default,supl APN Protocol IPv4/IPv6 Bearer 3G MVNO Type None

What happens if APN is wrong?

If you enter incorrect APN settings, you will be unable to access the internet via the data network.

Why is APN needed?

To present to the carrier, a mobile device creating a data connection must be configured with an APN. The APN is used to determine the correct IP address with which the device should be identified on the network, whether a private network is required, and which security settings should be employed.

Vodacom APN settings are significantly helpful for active internet subscribers that routinely or unpredictably experience internet disruptions. Pick an appropriate APN setting for instant connectivity, and enjoy steady internet without disruptions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

Briefly.co.za recently published details on how to pay a Rain account. Rain is a mobile communications firm based in South Africa that offers voice, text, data, and convergent payment solutions.

Users like data services that enable convenient online invoice payment 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Many clients are concerned about how to pay a Rain account. Find out how to do it here.

Source: Briefly News