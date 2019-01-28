Rain network's packages and prices in 2022: Here are the 5G, 4G/LTE packages

With Rain network launching its mobile data packages in South Africa, users have had a lot to gain from the new terms. You only get to pay for the Rain data that you use during that day. You no longer have to pay regular monthly charges or worry about signing unnecessary contracts. In fact, you get to enjoy never-ending data without stress.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A WIFI related radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation. Photo: pixabay.com @OpenIcons

Source: UGC

Rain (Pty) Ltd is a private South African mobile communications company providing mobile telephony and internet services. It was established in 2017 following the rebranding of an existing wireless telecoms company called Wireless Business Solutions (WBS) and had over 3000 cell towers distributed countrywide.

Rain network's packages and prices in 2022

Most heavy internet consumers in Mzansi prefer the Rain network's data, especially the new 5G network. Search for Rain network's coverage on their website to know if their services are available in your region.

Rain's 5G prices

Rain launched the 5G network with unlimited data speeds of up to 700Mbps in September 2019. Its speed is as high as 700 Mbps. Rain’s Standalone 5G is available in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Cape Town. The company plans to extend its internet coverage into other major areas of South Africa. Here are prices for Rain's 5G for Home packages:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Unlimited home 5G basic - R499 per month

Optimized exclusively for the Rain network

Includes free-to-use 5G indoor router

Download speeds up to 25 Mbps

HD (720p) video streaming

Unlimited home WIFI

No contracts

Simple plug and play

Free delivery

A person holding turned on smartphone. Photo: pexels.com @Lisa Fotios

Source: UGC

Unlimited home 5G standard - R699 per month

Optimized exclusively for the Rain network

Includes free-to-use 5G indoor router

Download speeds up to 50 Mbps

Full HD (1080p) video streaming

Unlimited home WIFI

No contracts

Simple plug and play

Free delivery

Unlimited home 5G premium - R999 per month

Optimized exclusively for the Rain network

Includes free-to-use 5G indoor router

Ultra-fast 5G download speeds

Full HD video streaming

Multiple HD streams

Unlimited home WIFI

No contracts

Simple plug and play

Free delivery

Rain 4G/LTE packages and prices

Rain launched a new-generation 4G network in South Africa on 4th June 2018. The service is available in major cities, and you can check the Rain 4G coverage in your location from its official website. Going by Rain sim card reviews, many people love these deals. Here are prices for Rain 4G/LTE packages:

Unlimited 4G for any device - R479 per month

Unlimited data

Speeds up to 10Mbps

Basic quality streaming resolution

Use in any 4G enabled device, including phones, MiFis and home routers

The basic streaming resolution provides up to 360p streaming quality resolution

A cheerful woman with a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com @Keira Burton

Source: UGC

19 hours unlimited off-peak for any device - R250 per month

19 hours Unlimited off-peak data every day

Off-peak (11:00 pm - 6:00 pm the next day)

R50 a gig during peak (6:00 pm - 11:00 pm)

Set your monthly peak gig limit

Use on any 4G enabled device

Speeds and streaming quality vary due to Rain's network management policy or network load

Unlimited 4G for phones - R299 per month

Unlimited data

For use on 4G phones only

No hot-spotting

Data calls only

The basic streaming resolution provides up to 360p streaming quality resolution

Which network does Rain use?

Vodacom has a roaming agreement to use Rain's 4G network, while Rain has a lease agreement for using Vodacom and MTN's network infrastructure (the towers).

Is there Rain network coverage?

Search for Rain network's coverage on their 5G coverage map to know if their services are available in your region.

Which router is best for Rain network?

Rain works well with Huawei B315 and B618 routers. Alternatively, you can use:

Vodafone Huawei E5786, E5788.

Huawei E5885 MiFi

Netgear AC790S, AC791S/L, AC810S, & AC815S

Dell 5811e

Sierra Wireless EM7430, EM7455, EM7455, MC7430, & MC7455.\

Man wearing black zip jacket holding smartphone. Photo: pexels.com @Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

Why is Rain network poor?

Rain's network average download speed declined from 15.20Mbps to 11.41Mbps in 2021 because of network congestion in areas where the company oversubscribed its service.

Is Rain network down?

Rain's speeds are good but only good at certain times. If you want to check real-time problems and outages for Rain, visit the Downdetector website.

Why am I connected but cannot get onto the internet?

You are not accessing the internet even though you are connected because of these reasons:

Check your APN settings because they are automatically set up on most phones and other devices. If not, use these default APN settings: APN name: rain. All other settings can be left blank

All other settings can be left blank If it's not your APN settings, you are using the incorrect device. Use a 4G enabled device for your 4G SIM or a 5G router for a 5G SIM. If you are on a 4G for phone, your SIM will only work on a 4G phone.

You might be experiencing an unsuccessful debit order. If your Rain account has arrears, sign in to your online account and pay to get back online.

You might have reached your gig limit. Therefore, manage your limit through your Rain online account.

How to optimize Rain network

Learn how to make Rain network faster to get the best 5G experience when located far from a tower. The simplest solution is to adjust the position and direction of your router to optimize your signal. Follow these steps to find the best location in your house to set up your device:

Go to Rain's website.

Click Sign in .

. Enter your email and password, then tap Submit .

. Click Manage on your product tile.

on your product tile. Scroll down to optimize my signal and follow the tips provided.

Once you find where signals are strongest, place your router at that spot, and restart it. Next, check what type of 5G connection it is connected to (SA or NSA) and lock your router to whichever is strongest.

You can configure your router for incredible speeds. However, it can be frustrating for those who are impatience because you won’t get it right on the first attempt. Therefore, contact your local IT expert or call Rain network's contact number 081 610 1000 for professional help.

A person holding a silver Android smartphone. Photo: pexels.com @MOHI SYED

Source: UGC

Reasons behind Rain network's problems

Here are some reasons that led to Rain network's woes:

Its 5G network was not equipped with batteries to protect against load-shedding, thus resulting in severe connectivity problems.

Customer complaints increased because the company could not cope with the influx of traffic.

Rain put up a brave face by claiming its network was performing well.

Who owns Rain network?

Rain network's parent company is African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd. The company uses MTN and Vodacom's network infrastructure to provide 3G, 4G and LTE services.

Rain network allows customers to upgrade, switch plans, or even cancel at any time. The company is working around the clock to improve its services. Its primary objective is to establish a cutting-edge LTE-A fixed and mobile network that meets the growing consumer demand.

READ ALSO: Telkom data prices in 2022: The most affordable data in Mzansi

Briefly.co.za also delved into Telkom data prices in 2022. Many people use Telkom's wireless and cabled internet connection for browsing, downloads, and live streaming.

Demand for this reliable and affordable data keeps increasing because more people and businesses need the internet for various reasons, from education to money transfer transactions.

Source: Briefly News