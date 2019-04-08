Best mobile data deals in South Africa 2022 (plus the worst)

Heavy internet users have every reason to smile since more pocket-friendly data deals continue to hit the market. It is time for the online community to enjoy full-blown internet access after spending restless months pushing for the #datamustfall campaign. ISPs continue to shed off expensive plans even as the market opens for a price war competition. So, what are the best mobile data deals in South Africa?

Hunting for the cheapest data bundles in South Africa 2022 is still challenging, one of the reasons being the numerous options available. The problem is a cause of concern, given that regular data users are not yet aware of emergent and more affordable ISPs. Similarly, some customers are not informed about the newest data plans rolled out by established ISP companies.

Best mobile data deals in South Africa (plus the worst)

The inception of LTE-A significantly stirred the internet provision markets, making them highly competitive. As a result, consumers are now experiencing full-time internet connections with faster download rates and browsing speeds.

Since worst and best are subjective terms, what you consider the best data bundle or ISP might not be the same for another person. People not only compare prices to the amount of data but also consider the speed, how long the data will be valid, and other factors.

Since it is becoming almost impossible to avoid data-hungry applications, consider using these cheapest data bundles in South Africa in 2022. Test several packages and ISPs to find the most suitable one:

1. Vodacom data deals

Vodacom has some of the cheapest prepaid mobile data in South Africa. The 30-day once-off data bundles are among their most affordable packages. Here are their prices:

DATA PRICE VALIDITY 50MB R12 30 days 150MB R29 30 days 325MB R55 30 days 500MB R79 30 days 1GB R99 30 days 3GB R299 30 days 4GB (REDHOTOFFER) R299 30 days 5GB R349 30 days 10GB + 10GB Free R469 30 days 20GB R699 30 days

2. Cell C data bundles

This is a cost cost-friendly communication company. Cell C tariff plans and airtime prices are highly affordable and competitive. Here are the costs for Cell C data bundles valid for 30 days:

DATA PRICE VALIDITY 40MB Anytime R12 30 days 65MB Anytime R20 30 days 200MB Anytime R29 30 days 600MB Anytime R49 30 days 1.5GB Anytime + 1GB Nite R80 30 days 2GB Anytime + 2GB Nite R100 30 days 3GB Anytime + 3GB Nite R149 30 days 4GB Anytime + 4GB Nite R199 30 days 6GB Anytime + 5GB Nite R249 30 days 12GB Anytime + 7GB Nite R299 30 days 7GB Anytime + 10GB Nite R399 30 days

3. MTN data deals

MTN offers cutting-edge monthly data plans for as little as R20. Improve your internet experience by subscribing to these MTN prepaid data bundles in South Africa in 2022:

DATA PRICE VALIDITY 100MB R20 30 days 150MB R29 30 days 200MB R39 30 days 350MB R60 30 days 500MB R75 30 days 750MB R89 30 days 1GB R99 30 days

4. Telkom data deals

Telkom mobile data bundles provide reliable internet connection and enable fast downloads and browsing speeds. Provided below are Telkom Anytime data prices in South Africa.

DATA PRICE VALIDITY 25MB R7.30 30 days 50MB R14.65 30 days 100MB R29.25 30 days 250MB R39.50 30 days 500MB R69.60 30 days 1GB R100 30 days

How to buy data on Telkom

Dial *180# and select Telkom data specials. Alternatively, make your purchase through the self-service portal accessible on the company portal, visit a Telkom shop or even a mobile-based application. Prepaid plans come with minimal to no Telkom data contracts.

5. SmartMobile mobile data deals

SmartMobile has some of the best mobile data deals in South Africa in 2022. It is also among the most reliable South African ISP companies. Here are SmartMobile's prices for the 30-day data bundles:

DATA PRICE VALIDITY 25MB R8 30 days 50MB R12 30 days 100MB R20 30 days 250MB R35 30 days 500MB R49 30 days 1GB R89 30 days

Which network has the cheapest data in South Africa?

Here is a comparison of the 1GB data packages from five leading ISPs in South Africa:

OPERATOR DATA PRICE SmartMobile 1GB Anytime R89 Vodacom 1GB Anytime R99 MTN 1GB Anytime R99 Cell C 1GB Anytime or 2GB Nite data R100 Telkom 1GB Anytime or 1GB Nite data R100

Please note that the Cell C Nite Data is valid between 01:00 and 07:00, while Telkom's Night Surfer Data is valid between 00:00 and 07:00.

Which network has the best data deals in South Africa?

Please note that all mobile data deals in South Africa are bound to change from time to time. Here is a comparison of the 10GB data packages valid for a month from the top 5 ISPs in Mzansi:

OPERATOR DATA PRICE VALIDITY Vodacom 10GB R605 30 days Telkom 10GB R505 30 days Rain 10GB R500 30 days MTN 10GB R499 30 days Cell C 10GB R499 30 days

Can you get unlimited data?

Several ISPs in South Africa offer unlimited data. These bundles help heavy internet consumers sustain their online presence without digging deeper into their wallets.

Which network has the cheapest unlimited data?

The cheapest unlimited data packages in South Africa are the 1MB per second WIFI deals. Most Mzansi ISPs had divided this service into three different deals, personal, premium, and business/office. Here is a price comparison from three leading companies:

OPERATOR DATA SPEED PERSONAL PREMIUM BUSINESS/OFFICE Afrihost 1MB per second R45 R205 R316 Web Africa 1MB per second R46 R69 R209 Vox Africa 1MB per second R99 R99 R99

Vox Africa's 1MB per second WIFI service does not have different personal, premium, and business/office packages. Meanwhile, the second cheapest unlimited data packages in Mzansi are the 2MB per second WIFI deals:

OPERATOR DATA SPEED PERSONAL PREMIUM BUSINESS/OFFICE Axess 2MB per second R84 R285 R416 Afrihost 2MB per second R87 R317 R417 Web Africa 2MB per second R59 R89 R309 Vox Africa 2MB per second R149 R149 R149 Cybersmart 2MB per second R195 - R329 Mweb 2MB per second R99 R99 R99

Which mobile network is best in SA?

Vodacom and MTN are two of the best cell phone network in South Africa, with a long history of offering internet-enabling services.

First-time subscribers often find it hectic to identify the worst and best mobile data deals in South Africa due to the overwhelming choices in the market. Therefore, it would help if you refer them to our guide on the cheapest data plans in 2022 for them to make informed buying decisions.

