SVI Engineering shows the first example of a new Toyota Land Cruiser with its SVI-armoured treatment including level B6 armour provides full protection against assault rifles

The B6 option is the highest grade of civilian protection allowed without a special permit

Pricing for the B6 armour for the Land Cruiser starts at R981 823 and it'll take four months for the job to be complete

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Good news for important people in South Africa who own a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and need protection. SVI Engineering announced it has completed its first armoured level B6 example and it's ready for delivery.

South African vehicle armour specialist SVI Engineering unveils a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 fitted with B6 level armour. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

The B6 is the highest grade of civilian protection allowed without a special permit, Quickpic reports.

In case you want to know which assault rifles the 300 is protected against thanks to the B6 armour look no further than an AK47, R5, and R1.

The bulky SUV is protected with the fitment of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, composite materials and 38mm ballistic glass to make it impenetrable from the rifles mentioned above.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The first B6 armoured Toyota Land Cruiser 300 model has been completed by SVI Engineering. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

And just like in a James Bond film, SVI has added a clever escape hatch to the bulkhead for occupants to exit in case the vehicle comes under fire.

According to Business Live, the full B6 treatment will set customers back from R981 823 (excluding VAT). Just like other brands, SVI offers optional extras such as B6 protection for the roof, floor and heavy-duty run-flat rings. The company quotes a build-time of four months.

SVI's new B6 Stopgun V2.0 package for the Land Cruiser 79 will make criminals think twice about attacking it

SVI Engineering, a leading specialist manufacturer of armoured products, has developed a new version of the popular B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package specifically for the Toyota Land Cruiser 79, Briefly News reports.

This latest Plus version created for the rugged Land Cruiser 79 appeals to users seeking an even more comprehensive package. The semi-discreet level B6 kit is available for both single- and double-cab Land Cruiser 79 body styles, and offers protection against assault rifles, including AK47 and R1.

Like SVI’s other Stopgun V2.0 packages, this latest iteration features unobtrusively integrated door armour rather than the widely used double-door system, along with suitably upgraded hinges. Furthermore, flat armoured glass is bolted into each window frame, enhancing the structural integrity of the Land Cruiser 79’s doors and allowing for fuss-free replacement should any damage be sustained during an attack. Gunports are included, though can be deleted upon request.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News