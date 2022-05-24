SVI Engineering announced the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 is the latest recipient of the Stopgun V2.0 kit, complete firewall protection is included in a bespoke new package

It features full ballistic overlaps around the entirety of each door aperture and the company says the latest iteration remains cost-effective and quick to install

The Stopgun V2.0 Plus package for the Land Cruiser 79 benefits from a short build time of just six weeks, with the vehicle still serviceable at the agent thereafter

SVI Engineering, a leading specialist manufacturer of armoured products, has developed a new version of the popular B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package specifically for the Toyota Land Cruiser 79.

This latest Plus version created for the rugged Land Cruiser 79 appeals to users seeking an even more comprehensive package the company says.

The Stopgun V2.0 kit features flat armoured glass bolted into each window frame, enhancing the structural integrity of the Land Cruiser 79’s doors. Image: Quickpic

The semi-discreet level B6 kit is available for both single- and double-cab Land Cruiser 79 body styles, and offers protection against assault rifles, including AK47 and R1, Quickpic reports. Like SVI’s other Stopgun V2.0 packages, this latest iteration features unobtrusively integrated door armour rather than the widely used double-door system, along with suitably upgraded hinges.

Furthermore, flat armoured glass is bolted into each window frame, enhancing the structural integrity of the Land Cruiser 79’s doors and allowing for fuss-free replacement should any damage be sustained during an attack. Gunports are included, though can be deleted upon request, TimesLive reports.

Gunports are included on the Stopgun V2.0 kit, though they can be deleted upon request.Image: Quickpic

A split windscreen is standard, with curved glass available as an option, as fitted to the vehicle in the accompanying images (which furthermore wears a likewise optional bullbar and ballistic grille combination). The roof, front fenders and all pillars gain B6 bullet-resistant protection as well, as does the under-bonnet battery and ABS unit. A front suspension upgrade is also included.

The Land Cruiser 79 kit is differentiated from SVI’s other Stopgun V2.0 packages by the fact it boasts full firewall protection, with the resulting armouring process requiring the temporary removal of the dashboard (a task with which SVI has extensive experience). In addition, the new package upgrades to full ballistic overlaps around the entirety of each door aperture, including the floor and sides.

Despite these additions, the Stopgun V2.0 Plus package for the Land Cruiser 79 remains cost-effective – undercutting SVI’s B6 discreet solution by more than R150 000 – and benefits from a short build time of just six weeks, with the vehicle still serviceable at the agent thereafter.

The Stopgun V2.0 kit sees the roof, front fenders and all pillars gain B6 bullet-resistant protection among other items. Image: Quickpic

According to Nicol Louw, Business Development Manager at SVI, the robust Land Cruiser 79 – the vehicle the company also uses as a base for its MAX 3 range of armoured personnel carriers – was the ideal candidate for the latest evolution of the Stopgun V2.0 kit.

Louw says:

“As a result, the new Plus kit slots in above the recently released B4+ Stopgun V2.0 Lite and popular B6 Stopgun V2.0 packages, providing the ultimate semi-discreet ballistic protection for a vehicle that rightly holds the title of Master of Africa."

Pricing

Single Cab: from R384 950 (ex VAT)

Double Cab: from R549 950 (ex VAT)

