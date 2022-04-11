The new Stopgun V2.0 Lite armouring package is now available, offering Level B4+ armour offers ballistic protection up to AK47

The Lite kit benefits from less weight and lower overall cost and is the latest solution for Southern Africa’s security forces

The B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit adds around 400 kg to a single-cab bakkie, the components that comprise the equivalent Lite package tip the scales at only 260kg

SVI Engineering, the leading specialist manufacturer of armoured products, has developed a new B4+ Stopgun V2.0 Lite package for the strong-selling Toyota Hilux range.

Slotting in just below the immensely popular B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit, the Lite package provides Southern Africa’s security forces with an even more cost-effective solution. The B4+ armouring components offer protection against handguns and rifles up to 7.62x39 mm (including AK47).

Armoured vehicle specialists SVI have introduced its new option that they say is lighter and less expensive package for the Toyota Hilux bakkie. Image: Quickpic

The semi-discreet kit is available for single-, extended- and double-cab variants of the Hilux bakkie (with equivalent kits for the Ford Ranger on the horizon), which is a well-proven base vehicle for such applications. The cabin armour takes about four weeks to prepare and just three weeks to install, with the vehicle remaining entirely serviceable at the agent, Quickpic reports.

SVI says there are two major advantages to the company's new Stopgun V2.0 Lite package: the lower purchase cost and the addition of less weight to the vehicle. While the B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit adds around 400 kg to a single-cab bakkie, the components that comprise the equivalent Lite package tip the scales at only 260kg. As a result, the donor Hilux does not require any suspension upgrades, IOL reports.

SVI says the ballistic glass windows are thinner, measuring in at 32mm versus 40mm. Image: Quickpic

The lower overall mass is achieved primarily through the use of special armoured steel plating that measures 3,5 mm thick (compared to the five mm plates used in the B6 version). Likewise, the flat ballistic glass bolted into each window frame is thinner, coming in at 32 mm (rather than up to 40 mm in the case of B6).

Like the B6 Stopgun V2.0 solution, the Lite package features unobtrusively integrated door armour supported by heavy-duty door hinges rather than the widely used but comparatively ungainly double-door system. Gunports are a standard item but can be deleted at no extra cost should a slightly more discreet appearance be required. Finally, the Hilux’s curtain airbag – which was fitted as standard – remains fully functional.

Pricing for the conversion begins at just over R230 000 for single cab Hilux models. Image: Quickpic

According to Nicol Louw, Business Development Manager at SVI, the Stopgun V2.0 Lite kit provides Mzansi's security industry with a fresh option for tasks such as escorting valuables in transit, responding to emergencies or patrolling high-risk areas such as mines.

Louw says:

“Though the B6 Stopgun V2.0 package offers the ultimate ballistic protection, our new B4+ Lite kit is an ideal alternative for companies operating in areas dealing with a slightly lower ballistic threat level."

Pricing:

Single Cab: from R231 110

Extended Cab: from R268 910

Double Cab: from R334 779

All prices exclude VAT.

