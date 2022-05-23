Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will launch the all-new eK X EV (pronounced "eK 'cross' EV"), an all-electric car, in Japan this summer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will launch the all-new eK X EV (pronounced "eK 'cross' EV"), an all-electric car, in Japan this summer.

The eK X EV is a new electric vehicle (EV) to join the eK X series, the carmaker's series with an SUV flavour and offers a driving range sufficient for everyday use.

According to Quickpic, the new model features a spacious, pleasant cabin and user-friendliness same as the eK X, while also providing the smooth and powerful driving experience of EVs, a quiet and comfortable ride, and the convenience made possible by advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity.

It is equipped with a newly developed drive battery with a total power capacity of 20 kilowatts (kWh), has two charging ports – regular charging (AC200V/14.5A), which takes about 8 hours to reach a full charge, and quick charging, which takes about 40 minutes to complete an 80% charge, Motor1.com reports.

In terms of power, the eK X has 47kW and maximum torque is 195 Nm, almost twice that of the petrol turbo model.

