Mitsubishi has strengthened its Pajero Sport range in South Africa with the addition of two models under the Aspire nameplate

The Aspire nameplate has been a symbol of premium sportiness and technology across some of Mitsubishi’s most successful markets, including Australia

The rugged SUVs are available in a choice of either 4x2 or 4x4 and powered by the existing 2,4-litre four-cylinder intercooled turbodiesel engine

The enhanced value proposition with impressive comfort and safety credentials and pricing starts from R674 995

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans can finally get a taste of the Aspire nameplate as Mitsubishi has announced two models bearing the name have been added to the Pajero Sport range.

The Aspire name has been a symbol of premium sportiness and technology across some of Mitsubishi’s most successful markets, including Australia. The addition of the duo brings the total Pajero Sport model count to five.

Mitsubishi has added two Pajero Sport Aspire models to its range. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

The Aspire models will be available in both 4x2 and 4x4 guise. Aspire derivatives cater for customers who desire the traditional capability, versatility, durability and comfort of the Pajero Sport, but who also want to make a bold statement and stand out from the crowd, Mitsubishi reports.

Only two colours will be seen on Aspire models in order to set them apart from the rest of the Pajero Sport range. Those hues are Jet Black or White Diamond, with a two-tone roof. Black roof rails, a black front grille and 18-inch alloy wheels – also in black – complete the exclusive look, IOL reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Power comes from the familiar 2,4-litre four-cylinder intercooled turbodiesel engine with 133kW and 430N.m of peak torque on tap, it drives the wheels through an advanced eight-speed automatic transmission.

The White Diamond exterior colour is standout in the range. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

The off-road ability is underpinned by the Super Select 4WD-II system, offering four selectable off-road modes – Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand or Rock – ensure optimal engine output, transmission settings and braking for superior traction control over challenging surface conditions.

Standard specification includes black leather seats, power slide and reclining function for the driver’s seat, newly added power lumbar support, electric windows all round with one-touch auto up/down function, and dual-zone climate control with a rear ventilation duct for the second row of seats.

In addition, there is a multi-function leather-clad steering wheel places audio and cruise control settings at the driver’s fingertips, while the full-colour digital instrument display ensures visibility of all relevant information.

On the safety front, the package includes hill-start assist, trailer stability assist, auto levelling dusk-sensing LED headlights, front foglamps, daytime running lights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, rear park distance control and a rear-view camera for safer and easier parking. The 4x4 derivative adds hill descent control to the mix.

Pajero Sport pricing

Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (2WD) -R 654 995

Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (2WD) Aspire - R 674 995

Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) - R 704 995

Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) Aspire - R 724 995

Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) Exceed - R 739 995

Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs strike new deal, more cars and logo added to Amakhosis' shirt

Two of South Africa's strongest brands have reinforced their partnership by updating their deal with Toyota, increasing its Kaizer Chiefs fleet by 10 more vehicles, Briefly News reports.

The Japanese carmaker's logo will feature on the left sleeve of the kit and will either be black, gold or white – depending on the colour of the shirt. The team will start wearing the newly-branded jerseys from 26 February when they take on Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership clash, all branded in the famous gold and black colours.

The vehicles include Hiace Ses’fikiles, panel vans, Hilux bakkies, Fortuners, RAV4s, Corolla Cross models and a Land Cruiser 300. Toyota has been Chiefs' official vehicle supplier since 2017.

Source: Briefly News