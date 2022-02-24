South Africa's glamour club, Kaizer Chiefs, and Toyota have struck a new shirt sponsor deal effective from 26 February, 2022

Toyota South Africa has increased its fleet to 30 vehicles for Kaizer Chiefs as part of its new deal, which includes the carmaker's logo emblazoned on the left sleeve of the Amakhosis' shirts

The Japanese carmaker's logo will feature on the left sleeve of the kit and will either be black, gold or white – depending on the colour of the shirt

Toyota South Africa has increased its fleet to 30 vehicles with Kaizer Chiefs as part of its new deal which includes the carmaker's logo emblazoned on the left sleeve of the Amakhosi's shirt.

The Glamour Boys, as they are affectionately known, will start wearing the newly branded jerseys from 26 February when they take on Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership clash. Toyota has been Chiefs' official vehicle supplier since 2017.

Toyota provides Kaizer Chiefs with 30 vehicles as part of its partnership with the Amakhosi.

Two of South Africa's strongest brands have reinforced their relationship with a new deal, MotorPress reports. Toyota has increased its vehicle fleet with the Amakhosi to 30 cars, all branded in the famous gold and black colours. The vehicles include Hiace Ses’fikiles, Panel vans, Hilux bakkies, Fortuners, RAV4s, Corolla Cross models and a Land Cruiser 300.

The carmaker's logo will feature on the left sleeve of the shirt and will either be black, gold or white – depending on the colour of the shirt.

The fleet ranges from hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, bakkies to panel vans and minibuses. Toyota says an undisclosed but sizeable cash component which will help the club with its day-to-day operations.

Kaizer Chiefs Marketing & Commercial Director Jessica Motaung said:

“We are looking forward to more exciting collaborations with team Toyota and we will again work toward taking millions of our supporters with on this journey. We will soon be announcing some great initiatives that will benefit them when they return to stadiums and on digital platforms. This way we will continue to ‘lead the way'."

Amakhosi players pose in the new jerseys.

