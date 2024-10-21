A gentleman noticed many flies in his neighbour's house and found out he passed away

According to the gent, his neighbour had passed away about three weeks ago and his body was decomposing

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their sadness over the situation

A gentleman sadly discovered his neighbour's death. Images: @Philippe Lissac/ GODONG, @Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

A man was looking out his window when he noticed the flies on his neighbour's window indicating his death.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @kamlife22, the man recorded his neighbour's house and saw a lot of flies on his window. That usually indicates that there is something rotten, unfortunately, in this case, it happened to be the man's neighbour's body.

According to the TikTok user, his neighbour has been gone for about three weeks. His body attracted the flies, very sad.

Man notices neighbour has been dead for 3 weeks in his house

Watch the sad TikTok video below:

Netizens heartbroken about the situation

The video gained over 7 million views, with many online users emphasising the need to check up on your loved ones.

@Katz expressed:

"No one missed him for 3 weeks? That breaks my heart."

@risoha1427 wrote:

"The dark side of being single."

@Laurie was emotional:

"That's so sad 😭 imagine having absolutely no one in your life to check in on you 😭."

@🔱 ⚒️ P-J ⚒️ 🔱 was sad:

"The fact no one visited, called or looked after him for 3 weeks is beyond concerning and sad."

@kikiriki commented:

"I’m so happy things is rare in my country, because everybody cares for neighbors 💔❤️."

@Suzanne shared:

"It took my family a week to find my dad passed away. this makes me think ,what scene that should have been 💔."

Man arrested in Gauteng after police found 6 dead bodies

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 21-year-old man who was arrested after police found six bodies in a Johannesburg building.

The South African Police Service in Johannesburg has arrested a 21-year-old man after six bodies were found in a building in the city. The police were alerted about the Johannesburg building after residents complained about a foul smell coming from one of the rooms and found a woman's body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News