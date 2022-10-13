Police have identified the woman whose body was found in her boyfriend’s ceiling as Nosipho Caroline Mthombeni

The 34-year-old’s family described the victim as a “sweet girl” and is calling for justice to prevail

Police in Mpumalanga are still searching for the victim’s boyfriend and are investigating a case of murder following the discovery

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MPUMALANGA - The family of the woman whose badly decomposed body was found in the ceiling of her boyfriend’s house described her as a “sweet girl”. Police have identified 34-year-old Nosipho Caroline Mthombeni as the woman who was discovered on Wednesday, 5 October.

Police are searching for the killer of Nosipho Caroline Mthombeni, whose decomposing body was found in a ceiling. Image: Getty image & @Am_Blujay

Source: UGC

The man believed to be the woman’s killer is on the run after Mthombeni’s family members confronted him while she was missing. Speaking to TimesLIVE, the victim’s aunt Nomvula Maya said the boyfriend said he did not know where Mthombeni was despite an odour in his house.

The victims’ friends had not seen nor contacted her for two months. However, Maya said the family had not taken it seriously. When she confronted the man, he said that Mthombeni had moved to Secunda for work, and he allegedly disappeared days later.

Mthombeni’s family and boyfriend’s other partner, who had recently moved into the house, reported the situation to the police. Police Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 that police began to check the house to determine where the odour was coming from.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

When they broke the ceiling, they discovered the human body wrapped in clothes. The body was allegedly in an advanced stage of decomposition, and the gender was not immediately identifiable.

Police are investigating a murder case following the harrowing discovery. Maya said the family was not allowed to see the body. Anyone who has information about the man’s whereabouts or who can assist police in their investigation can contact Detective Sergeant Moeketsi Mofokeng on 072 351 3801, or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Citizens react to the murder:

@ThaCido88 said:

“This is sick.”

@nonentitee_ commented:

“This is beyond evil.”

@matinhamatinha added:

“This is a horrific story.”

Decomposing body found in ceiling, police launch manhunt to find the person responsible

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported police are hunting for a man after a decomposing body was discovered in the ceiling of his home in Mpumalanga.

Thabo Silas Tsotesti claimed the strong smell of decomposition was from dead rats when quizzed by his partner. However neighbour alerted the police when the stench became overbearing.

According to News24, police initially struggled to find the source of the smell, but they continued to investigate until they entered the room the smell was emanating from.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News