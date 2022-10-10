A 34-year-old woman died from her injuries after allegedly being gang raped and set alight

The woman, who is believed to have been a student, was found near a shack and was rushed to hospital

Community members are calling for increased police visibility following the horrific incident

KIMBERLEY - Women in Kimberley fear their lives after a 34-year-old died from her injuries after allegedly being gang-raped and set alight over the weekend.

Police are searching for three men who allegedly gang-raped a woman. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said the woman was allegedly raped by three men who doused her in paraffin before setting her alight.

The victim was found near a shack and rushed to hospital with serious injuries, News24 reported.

She succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Saturday, 8 October.

According to SABC News, the victim was a student living at a nearby residence. Community members are calling for increased police visibility following the horrific incident.

Kock said anyone with information can call Warrant Officer Lesego Oliphant at 082 495 4605, or Captain Sebata Tsiu at 082 874 4613, or also SMS information anonymously to 32211.

South Africans appalled by incident:

Asther Samlal said:

“We can’t have this happening to our women every day.”

t5 commented:

“Police shouldn’t waste their time in cases like this. These criminals are our relatives, and we should therefore deal with them from home.”

Lesego Modige posted:

I hope they find them. You’re just living your life, and devils destroy your life.”

Thandolwethu Sithole wrote:

“Yoh hayi men hate us fr.”

Sifiso Dube added:

“Every hour child killed and women raped.”

