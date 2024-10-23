Mbuyiseni Ndlozi hit out at Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC for ex-President Thabo Mbeki's omission from speaking at Tito Mboweni's funeral

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation released Mbeki's prepared speech and a statement speaking about his exclusion from the speakers' list

The events, thanks to Ndlozi's can of worms, made for much conjecture and heated debate on social media as online users took a bite at the cherry

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Clawed into President Cyril Ramaphosa over ex-President Thabo Mbeki's exclusion from the speakers at Tito Mboweni's funeral. Images: @PresidencyZA, @MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — Former President Thabo Mbeki's alleged omission from speaking at former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's funeral has caused much clamour.

Notably, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi rained down criticism on President Cyril Ramaphosa and his party, the African National Congress (ANC) for the "blasphemy".

Ndlozi bashes Ramaphosa after Mbeki snub

The politician died on Saturday, 12 October 2024, at a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness at 65. he was laid to rest at his family home in Sasekane village, Tzaneen, on 19 October.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy after granting a Special Official Funeral for the former South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor.

Since then, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation has spoken out against the supposed exclusion of the former statesman, whom it was understood Mboweni had asked while he was still alive to speak at his funeral.

Responding to the furore caused by Mbeki's exclusion, his Foundation released the speech Mbeki prepared and noted the oversight.

"Tito saw President Mbeki as a mentor, leader and friend. And it was Tito’s final wish [that Mbeki speak at his funeral],” the Foundation said.

It is understood that Mboweni's family furnished the former statesman with a draft funeral programme of proposed speakers that included his name.

However, the Foundation said his name was omitted from the final version sent to Mbeki on 18 October, a day before the service.

"The Foundation noted all the names the family proposed, except President Mbeki’s no longer appeared."

The organisation said there was no explanation, which Mbeki accepted without objecting. However, Mboweni's family subsequently apologised and offered to send out a revised programme with his name on it. He declined.

The strange event has since caught the glaring eye of social media, not least Ndlozi, who took to social media to level shots.

The politician quoted an excerpt from Mbeki's speech, critically speaking out against "government-run funerals".

Ndlozi said:

"The sad thing about government-run funerals is that they always undermine family wishes, especially [those of] the dead! Sad state of affairs. I can imagine the pain Mbeki feels! You can’t wish that on anyone! To this day, I repeat: only one Winnie Mandela family exists. You couldn’t do that to them!"

Ndlozi sentiments spark frenzied chatter

The sentiments struck a chord, inviting polarising views and opinions as a social community erupted in loud chatter.

Briefly News looks at the tumult of reactions.

@vinniemm wrote:

"Mbeki is only referred to as ANC big gun or veteran when he says something the ANC wants to hear. Anything besides that, he's left-wing."

@Only_Botake quizzed:

"Ndlozi kante when are you leaving the EFF stokvel?"

@Ndlombango observed:

"The way Cyril looked at Zizi makes a lot of sense now."

@BrendaWardle offered:

"Eish. This is sad. In fact, it's beyond sad; it's tragic. People honestly don't give a toss about the wishes of the departed. Instead, people who were either at loggerheads with them or who never cared, take centre stage."

@TheGeopol mentioned:

"Tito Mboweni gave his life to public service. Surely, he understood that he’s wishes would be overshadowed by that of the state should he die. Mbeki is unpredictable and hostile. No seating president would trust him enough to hold the mic. He might bring up Phala Phala."

@ncalu_k noted:

"The JM syndrome of gossiping is obviously contagious. Ungenaphi?"

Zoleka Mandela's burial at family estate halted

In related news, Briefly News reported that drama broke out at the Fourways Memorial Park cemetery in Johannesburg after Zoleka Mandela's aunt, Zenani, reportedly stopped the late author's burial.

Social media was abuzz following reports that Zoleka's body was moved from the Mandela family burial estate after a court interdict.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News