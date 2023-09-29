Zenani Mandela stopped the burial of Zoleka Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park cemetery due to a court interdict, as Zoleka had excluded her from her funeral plans

Zenani, with police assistance, prevented the burial, insisting that Zoleka not be interred next to her grandmother, Winnie Madikizela Mandela

This move has deeply divided the Mandela family, leading to social media backlash against Zenani for not respecting Zoleka's wishes and causing unnecessary drama

There was drama at the Fourways Memorial Park cemetery after Zoleka Mandela's aunt Zenani Mandela reportedly stopped the late author's burial.

Zoleka Mandela’s burial was marred with drama after Zenani Mandela's court interdict. Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zenani Mandela stops Zoleka Mandela's burial at Mandela family estate

Social media is buzzing following reports that Zoleka Mandela's body was moved from the Mandela family burial estate at the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg after her aunt Zenani Mandela presented a court interdict.

According to Zimoja, Zenani Mandela who was on the list of people that Zoleka Mandela didn't want at her funeral arrived at the scene accompanied by the police and stopped the proceedings.

Zenani allegedly said her late niece Zoleka must not be buried next to her grandmother Winnie Madikizela Mandela. The When Hope Whispers author's body was reportedly moved to a burial site that was paid for by her ex-husband Thierry Bashala.

Sourced at the scene told the media that Zenani's move has created a huge rift in the family. According to reports, the entire family has been divided and everyone knew that Zoleka wanted to be buried next to her grandmother Winnie Mandela, mother Zindzi Mandela and daughter Zenani Mandela.

Mzansi blasts Zenani Mandela for having Zoleka's body moved

Social media users had no kind words for Zenani Mandela. Many blasted Nelson Mandela's daughter for failing to respect Zoleka's last wish and causing unnecessary drama.

@EmilyInSpain1 said:

"Zenani is also a problem. What is the worst thing that could have happened by letting Zoleka rest with the rest of the family? We live among witches, to hate someone even in death, she belongs to that list IDC who says what?"

@iamkagi_styles added:

"Is that Zenani’s retaliation?! She’s so vile."

@nozi03 commented:

"I wonder how Zenani will sleep tonight after what she did to Zoleka... I wonder if she has a heart.. She is sooo vile and disgusting #ZolekaMandela."

Mandla Mandela attends funeral despite allegations that he is barred, Mzansi puzzled

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi was left puzzled after a video of Mandla Mandela making his way to the venue where the late Zoleka Mandela would be laid to rest circulated online.

The grandson of the late Nelson Mandela attended Zoleka Mandela's funeral. A video of him entering the venue where her life would be celebrated circulated online just minutes after a list Zoleka wrote made rounds online.

