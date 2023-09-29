Former minister Lindiwe Sisulu shared some heartfelt words about the late Zoleka Mandela at her memorial service

Sisulu said she, too, lives with cancer and reckoned that is the reason the Mandela family asked her to speak

Zoleka Mandela passed away after a long battle with cancer and was laid to rest on Friday, 29 September

Former minister Lindiwe Sisulu was among the mourners who gathered at Zoleka Mandela's family home in Soweto. She relayed a heartfelt eulogy and revealed that she was also diagnosed with cancer.

Lindiwe Sisulu spoke fondly of Zoleka Mandela and how she remained a role model to many people, including her. Image: @zoleka_mandela, @LindiweSisuluSA

Source: Twitter

Lindiwe Sisulu reveals cancer diagnosis

In her speech at Zoleka Mandela's family home in Orlando West, Sisulu revealed that as someone who has cancer, the family asked her to speak so she could carry the message.

"I tried to work out why they wanted me to read this...I understand why they asked me. I have to admit publicly, that I'm living with cancer myself, so perhaps they thought perhaps I could carry this message much better than anybody else."

Sisulu lauds Zoleka and her fighting spirit

Sisulu's heartfelt eulogy comprised kind words to Zoleka and labelled her a survivor.

"Her story serves as a testimony of a human spirit fighting against life's challenges. She was not a victim, she did not want to be identified as one. She was a survivor. She is a living example of success despite overwhelming challenges."

Sisulu also shared that she and Zoleka are family.

