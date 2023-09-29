In the days following Zoleka Mandela's passing, her family hosted remembrance events ahead of the author's funeral

Leading to her death, it appears the activist had planned her funeral right down to who she wouldn't want at her send-off

A list of people who Zoleka barred from her funeral has been revealed including the fathers of her children and some family members

Zoleka Mandela planned her funeral as well as who would not be welcome to be part of or attend her send-off. Images: zolekamandela

Just days following the passing of author/ activist, Zoleka Mandela, South Africans are still struggling to come to terms with her tragic death. Leading up to her death, Zoleka had been intentional about her final days, including her funeral and who gets to attend it.

She revealed a list of people she wishes to not be at her send-off including the Mandela-Madikizela family members.

Zoleka Mandela planned her last days

Zoleka Mandela's funeral is underway following two memorial ceremonies that were open to the public and media to pay their last respects.

In the months leading up to her passing, Zoleka revealed that she had been preparing for her death and was in the planning stages of what would happen after she passed.

According to ZiMoja, Zoleka shared a list of the people whom she wished to not attend her funeral, the full list includes her ex-husband and father of her two children Thiery Bashala. The list was made on 07-04-2024 in Zoleka's diary:

Mandla Mandela

Buyelekhaya Dalingebo

Mike Seakamela

Thabo Matau Zinhle Mandela Thabang Lehau Nisundu Madikizela Zokuzo Dlamini Zukiswa Madikizela Michelle Dlamini Zenani Mandela Snr. Zamaswazi Manada Nanyaniso Madikizela Zaziwe Manaway David Manaway Leeroy Andie Cana Bashala family Bobs Seletsane Sekoati Tsubane Cascy Moyo Muyiwa Kamara Thiery Bashala

In her diary entry, Zoleka also revealed that the men in bulleted points had assaulted her.

Zoleka shared health updates

Zoleka touched many lives and connected with a lot of people who drew inspiration from her story. The When Hope Whispers regularly shared health updates with her online community.

Tributes poured out from supporters and celebrities whose hearts Zoleka touched and left a lasting impression on.

Leading up to her death, Zoleka's illness had advanced and in a statement from her family, it's revealed that she had fibrosis in the lungs and several emboli:

Ntsiki Mazwai grieves Zoleka Mandela

In a recent report, Briefly News shared social media posts from Ntsiki Mazwai who was overcome with grief at the passing of her friend Zoleka.

The ladies had been friends since childhood to which Ntsiki told Briefly News that she got to experience Zoleka's rebellious nature as well as her kind and generous spirit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the author in a message where he sent warm condolences to her family.

