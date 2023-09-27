In the days following the announcement of Zoleka Mandela's passing, tributes have poured out for the author following her bout with cancer

President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a message of comfort to Zoleka's loved ones as they process the tragedy

Tribute messages from fans, friends, and colleagues have filled every social network as the country mourns Zoleka's passing

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says the nation was robbed of Zoleka Mandela's full potential as it mourns her passing. Images: cyrilramaphosa, zolekamandela

Zoleka Mandela's death continues to rock the nation as many still struggle to come to terms with the reality of her passing. President Cyril Ramaphosa shared some words in honour of Zoleka and comforted the Mandela family during their time of mourning.

Mzansi has united as many pay tribute to Zoleka's remarkable life.

President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Zoleka Mandela

Just two days after Zoleka Mandela's passing was announced, tribute messages have poured in from all around the country as people mourn the author's life.

Zoleka, who was the grandchild of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, died on Monday, 25 September 2023, after a long battle with cancer that had ultimately advanced over time.

The Presidency honoured Zoleka with a tribute from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office::

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ms Mandela, who has passed away at an age that has deprived all of us of the benefit of her full potential."

Zoleka opened up about her health status

Just days before her death, Zoleka opened up about her health where she spoke about discovering blood clots in her lung.

The activist shared her fight with cancer with her online community with regular updates as well as launching a YouTube channel to open up about her health.

Zoleka's last Instagram post is where she gave followers an update on her treatment. Her words, on the other hand, are incredibly haunting and send shivers down readers' spines:

"I’m off to bed … Good night."

Followers flooded the comments with condolence messages to the author/ activist, honouring her for her strength and courage:

pachu_love said:

"That smile. This is the memory we will remain with Zo. LALA SALAMA."

nwabisabohlale responded:

"You fought so hard sis. Hamba kakuhle."

maka_nation__aurasalts commented:

"Kodwa Zoe! Rest now sisi, we have been following your journey to healing and u gave us so much hope, sending love and strength to your kids and family."

winkiedireko posted:

"You deserve the rest Baby, you fought a good fight."

nokwazi.mathabela added:

"May heaven receive you. God has promises to your children. He will look after them."

Mzansi celebs send tributes to Zoleka Mandela

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the tribute posts shared by local celebs including Tbo Touch and Winnie Ntshaba in honour of Zoleka Mandela.

Zoleka's journey was highly documented in her social media pages as well as her book, When Hope Whispers, and has touched many lives.

Her friend, Ntsiki Mazwai was overcome by grief as she penned various tribute posts to 'Zozo' in the wake of her death.

