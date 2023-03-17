Zoleka Mandela recently launched a new YouTube channel to document her decade-long battle with cancer

The When Hope Whispers author already posted the first video in which she spoke candidly about her breast cancer diagnosis

The tell-all YouTube channel was created after Zoleka was diagnosed with bone metastasis in late 2022

Zoleka Mandela started a YouTube channel to share her experience fighting cancer for over a decade.

Source: Instagram

The author already shared the first video. In the first episode, Zoleka discussed her breast cancer diagnosis, which occurred in 2012, shortly after the birth of her late son Zinawe.

The mother of four stated that she discovered something was wrong with one of her breasts after taking medicine to stop breastfeeding. This was when Zinawe was in the ICU, and she couldn't breastfeed him.

"When I felt a lump for the first time, I just assumed that it had something to do with the medication they gave me. It wasn't until I felt a second lump and that my left breast felt completely different from my right breast."

Check out the video below:

Mzansi lauds Zoleka Mandela for sharing her cancer story

@Dineo Lekoma said:

"I love you Zozo. Your book "When Hope Whispers" kept me going when I lost my Mom to breast cancer in 2014. I have held onto my copy for almost nine years now and I truly admire you. You are amazing!"

@seksyO shared:

"I love this! I can’t wait for all the story times! I’ll be glued to this channel. Well done sis ❤"

Lerato Ditshego posted:

"There's no video of yours that I don't watch. You are such an inspiration. #Teamsurvivors"

@Ntosh ntlokwana replied:

"Warrior queen ❤"

@Nalozi Katabaro commented:

"Well done, Zoe."

@Just Zama added:

"Ow, marn Madlomo."

Zoleka Mandela diagnosed with bone cancer after surviving breast cancer

According to TshisaLIVE, Zoleka's cancer returned in 2022 but attacked her bones this time. She said she had back pain for a while before her oncologist performed CT (computed tomography) and bone scans to see if she had cancer in any part of her body.

Sadly, she was diagnosed with bone metastasis. Zoleka revealed that, despite having defeated the deadly disease once before, she was still terrified after the diagnosis.

"From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated, nor can it be cured."

