Xhosa man posted a TikTok video taken with his daughter, who attends Curro, and got mixed reactions

The father shared gossiped about his daughter in Xhosa, knowing very well that she could not understand what he was saying

The TikTok video is on its way to viral status, and South Africans were shocked that the man roasted his daughter

A video about a Xhosa dad and his daughter went viral. Image: @luvontezo

Source: TikTok

One man, @luvontezo, put his daughter, who can't speak or understand Xhosa, on full blast in front of the whole world. The father asked her a few questions in their home language, and the young girl struggled to answer.

Father posts video with daughter who can't speak Xhosa

The savage dad then roasted his daughter in Xhosa for almost two minutes. The lovely little girl standing next to him was utterly oblivious to what her father was saying about her. She wore her uniform from the famous private school Curro in the TikTok video.

Watch the Xhosa dad roasting his daughter in the TikTok video below:

South Africans react to Xhosa dad exposing his daughter

Some people thought the video was hilarious, and other netizens said his parenting responsibility was to teach her the language at home.

@zuki_lamani said:

"She is really lost."

@invictusvee mentioned:

"U roasta umntana wakhe."

@sis_lucia commented:

"This is proof that the educators are raising our kids. How can a child living with her parents not know her home language? Bombastic side eye."

@kgosigadi_mmaditshaba asked:

"And who is supposed to teach her?"

@lisbakery wrote:

"Kids spend more time at school than with us parents due to work. We get back late and I must still finish up my work targets."

@user199674267853 added:

"I felt guilty when she said, 'Thank you'."

@nswempu posted:

"I don't think I'd do this to my daughter."

@magebane3 shared:

"She reminds me of my daughter."

