A parent gave their thoughts about the latest school bags on the market, and she did not hold back when she gave her review

People were in tears as one mom showed people her daughter's Boomerang bag that looked like it could break the kid's back

The lady's video went viral as she showed a montage of the latest bags that she saw on the streets

A hilarious mama had questions about the cost of school bags in 2023. The lady opened up about how much she paid for her child's school bag.

A South African mother told people that she spent more than R1000 on her child's school bag. Image: TikTok/@mrsbigbite

The TikTokker went on a hilarious rant about Boomerang school bags. South Africans were thoroughly amused by her commentary about how expensive school bags were.

Woman shares thoughts about Boomerang's school bag

A mother on TikTok, @mrsbigbite, made a hilarious video about how big and expensive the latest school bags are.

In the video, she said she paid R1 200 for her child's Boomerang bag. The mom also admits that she does not understand why the backpack is that expensive.

Next, she talked about the Cadii school bag that she says looks like a cooler bag. In the TikTok, the lady says it sounds more like a "Rolls Royce of backpacks" and is even more expensive than the Boomerang at R1 989 on Takealot.

Watch the video below:

South Africans in stitches over mother's school bag commentary

Many people thought the mom was hilarious. People flooded the comments and agreed that the more expensive bag looked like a cooler box.

valdean commented:

"I don't remember Boomerang being that expensive."

Ashiva Jainarain commented:

"Boomerang bag, it comes and goes so quickly."

Mueez.2rEaL commented:

"To us that use the same Red Mountain bag from primary school until matric."

Leah commented:

“Rolls-Royce of bags.”

jhz.94 commented:

"I bought my Cadii for R750, a while ago though."

Mrs_Blade commented:

"If I buy that R2k cooler box bag, my kid must use it from grade RR to matric."

