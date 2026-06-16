A clip from a temporary camp in Sherwood, Durban, showed thousands of migrants gathered and waiting for buses to take them back to their countries

The number of people at the site grew from an estimated 7,000 to around 10,000 as transport operations continued amid anti-illegal immigration protests

People had mixed reactions, with some expressing sympathy for the migrants and others raising frustration about the impact on local services and jobs

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Immigrants camping at a spot in Durban, waiting for buses to help them go home. Images: @stk_206

Source: Instagram

Footage from a temporary camp in Sherwood, Durban has left South Africans distressed. Instagram page @stk_206, which covers politics and social affairs, posted the clip on 15 June 2026 with the caption:

"Hundreds of migrants remain at the temporary camp in Sherwood, Durban, waiting as buses continue to arrive to transport people away from the site."

The video showed tents and portable toilets set up across the area, with large groups of people sitting and walking around the camp. Mothers with children, people eating, and piles of luggage could all be seen as migrants waited for buses to take them home.

According to reports, the number of migrants gathered at the temporary camp has grown dramatically, from an estimated 7,000 to around 10,000 as transport operations continue.

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Why people are leaving

This mass departure comes amid anti-illegal immigration protests that have been spreading across South Africa.

Groups including Operation Dudula have been putting pressure on undocumented migrants to leave the country. These groups have been citing South Africa's unemployment rate of over 32%, strain on housing and public services and rising crime. Protesters have been clear that their issue is with illegal immigration specifically, not with foreigners as a whole.

The South African government has condemned vigilantism linked to the protests and stepped up arrests of undocumented migrants. At the same time, authorities have urged South Africans to reject xenophobia. A further protest is set to take place on 30 June 2026.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi debates the Durban immigration situation

South Africans shared their thoughts in the comments section of the clip on the Instagram page:

@michaelpeter301 said:

"I pray South Africa becomes a safe country again!"

@pontsa questioned:

"Why is it so difficult for them to go home? Bathong 😩"

@ncumisa_hlapo wrote:

"Thank you for correctly quoting 'anti-illegal immigration protests' 👏🙌"

@tebogohlabangwana said:

"Yoh. I can see now why our systems are under pressure 😢"

@neola212 wrote:

"Clearly these people have been wanting to go home but couldn't afford to. I really hope the buses come and they get home. We all deserve better ❤️"

@kisto_g questioned:

"Where are all the NGOs that were making noise???"

@zanele_posh said:

"The littering 😭🚮"

@liezel.essop wrote:

"You chose to enter illegally and make plans to bypass the system 🤷 Consequences."

An illegal immigration camp in Durban. Images: @stk_206

Source: Instagram

More on South Africa's illegal immigration protests

Briefly News recently reported on KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli's warning that employers of illegal foreign nationals would face arrest.

recently reported on KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli's warning that employers of illegal foreign nationals would face arrest. Anti-immigration protesters surprised everyone when they stopped at a street vendor's stall after finding out she was South African.

A woman also made headlines after giving birth at a Malawian refugee camp in Durban, with a community leader calling out both governments for what happened.

Source: Briefly News