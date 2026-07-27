An old video of Chidimma Adetshina celebrating with a group of Nigerians has resurfaced on X

Social media users claimed the clip fuelled the backlash she faced during the 2024 Miss South Africa controversy

The viral discussion drew mixed reactions, with many revisiting the pageant saga while others criticised the harsh comments

Chidimma Adetshina's old celebration video has resurfaced online. Image: Chiddimma Adetshina

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina is back in the spotlight after an old video from her Miss South Africa days resurfaced on social media. The clip, showing her celebrating with a group of Nigerians while wearing her Miss SA finalist sash, has reignited debate online, with many claiming it was the moment the controversy surrounding her pageant journey spiralled.

Old clip resurfaces after latest developments

An X user, @TheeAzanian, reshared the clip with the caption:

"This video was the beginning of all her problems."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The post quickly gained traction as thousands of users weighed in, with many arguing that the celebration intensified public scrutiny over Adetshina's nationality during the Miss South Africa competition.

Others, however, felt the resurfaced clip was being unfairly blamed for a much larger and more complicated situation.

See the video in the X post below:

Mzansi revisits Chidimma's pageant saga

Mzansi revisited the Miss South Africa controversy in the comments. Image: Chidimma

Source: Instagram

The comments section was flooded with opinions as South Africans reflected on the controversy.

@ITguruuSA wrote:

"They disrespected us! And we showed them who we are!!!"

@ThahMthiyo commented:

"It ended in tears. Ngeke sidlale ama Nigeria thina."

@Ronewa66914845 said:

"Nigerians are way too loud. There was was no need for this @chichi_vanessaa to do this. Stupid girl."

Another user, @mhlungu598, joked:

"And South Africa was like... Wait a minute!"

Debate refuses to die down

While some users insisted the video changed public perception of Adetshina, others questioned why it was still being circulated nearly two years later. Several people argued the renewed attention only reignited divisions instead of moving the conversation forward.

Regardless of where social media stands, the resurfaced clip has once again placed one of South Africa's most talked-about pageant controversies back in the spotlight, proving that the debate surrounding Chidimma Adetshina remains far from over.

Throwback photo sparks fresh online debate

Recently Briefly News reported that a resurfaced childhood photo of Chidimma Adetshina in Nigeria has reignited debate on social media following the cancellation of her South African identity documents.

The image, which allegedly shows her as a young girl in Nigeria, has been widely shared by online users who claim it supports long-standing questions about her nationality.

The viral post divided opinion, with some saying it strengthens calls for her deportation, while others argued the photo proves nothing and criticised people for reviving the controversy.

Source: Briefly News