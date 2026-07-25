A video of a South African worker apparently sleeping on the job was posted on Facebook on 24 July 2026

The clip went viral amid ongoing debate about local workers versus foreign nationals filling jobs in South Africa

South Africans online were divided, with some defending the worker and others making pointed comparisons

A short clip of a South African worker caught napping on the job has set social media alight. The video surfaced right in the middle of a heated national conversation about employment and foreign workers.

A farm worker was caught sleeping. Image: Chipa Hopson Chirwa

Source: UGC

The video, posted by Facebook user Chipa Hopson Chirwa on 24 July 2026, shows a person in a red jacket crouched down in what appears to be a rural or farm setting, digging through dried brush towards a white bundle on the ground. The grainy, handheld footage quickly gathered attention for what it seemingly captured: a worker resting on the clock.

Farmer worker rests on job

The timing of the video by Hopson. Chirwa was no coincidence. It surfaced against the backdrop of ongoing public debate around the March and March protest movement, which has pushed for jobs to be prioritised for South African citizens over foreign nationals. For many viewers, the clip became a flashpoint in that argument, with some using it to question whether local workers were committed enough to the jobs already available to them.

Others pushed back, pointing out that one viral moment does not define an entire workforce. Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

Viewers judge farm worker

The comment section was quick to fill up with opinions ranging from sympathetic to cutting:

Fhatuwani Hangwani wrote:

"Hungover doesn't get along with working in the sun."

Thembele Vusimuzi Ngobese said:

"They go for lunch and go forever."

Ananias Ndlovu commented:

"The new workers in their country."

Phodzo Makhokha added:

"South Africa your breadwinners. South Africa this, South that."

Anercio Gordinho Nhacudime joked:

"What if you give him this job? Will be worse. 😂😂"

Others Briefly News stories about workers

An ongoing debate sparked over claims of labour shortages in South Africa following the departure of thousands of migrant workers, and Parliament's Chairperson, Makhi Feni, asserts that South Africans are fully capable of filling these roles.

South African Edwin Dikutupe talked to a farmer who expressed his frustration after local workers hired allegedly failed to show up for their shifts.

Joint inspections conducted by Home Affairs and Labour in Tshwane resulted in multiple employers and undocumented workers being arrested for violating South Africa's immigration and employment laws.

Source: Briefly News