Edwin Dikutupe, a South African farmer, went public with his frustration after workers he hired allegedly refused to show up

The farmer, identified as Frederick, claimed that his business is in trouble after hiring 200 South Africans

South Africans online were divided, with many pointing to wages and working conditions as the real issue behind the no-shows

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African farmer went public with his frustration after local workers he had recently hired allegedly failed to turn up for their shifts. He shared his experiences in an interview.

A South African farmer says local workers are unreliable. Image: Edwin Dikutupe

Source: Facebook

In videos posted on 21 July 2026, Frederick spoke with an interviewer who helped spotlight his problem. The man addressed South Africans as he went into detail about the farm's issues.

He said the farmer was let down by the no-shows, which were putting the business under so much strain that he wanted to hire Zimbabwean workers again. He described himself as deeply disappointed and told the workers this was their last chance. Watch the video below:

In another video shared on TikTok, the farmer spoke. Watch the video below:

Farm work debate divides South Africans

The video quickly drew strong opinions, with many viewers arguing the problem was not a lack of willingness to work but rather poor pay and difficult conditions on farms. South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

Rodney Chauke said:

"Mr, you need to consider both salary and working conditions before making a decision about a job, it's not just about showing up."

Vutomi Fanuel Maluleke wrote:

"They do want to work, but some of the working conditions and the salary are the problem. Nobody can say no to employment. Do your research nicely, you will thank me later."

Meluleki Marksman Mfundi Jele said:

"The problem in SA is that those working on farms want the same salary equivalent to those in offices."

Bryan Desire Kwari noted:

"There is this thing which I've noticed in life: there are some jobs not meant for locals anywhere you go in the world, especially farm work, house work, Garden Boys, those jobs are not for local people. You can go to America, UK, France, Germany, it's the same."

Levi Gaston Phiri added:

"I think the South African government will propose a new documentation system to allow foreigners to be granted work at the farms. It will be permits."

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners and jobs

A Cape Town employer who has defended her long-standing practice of hiring Zimbabwean workers amidst rising anti-immigration tensions in South Africa.

The recent hiring of approximately 100 South Africans following the removal of undocumented foreign workers from their workplaces in Springfield.

A TikTok video featuring a South African man who expressed gratitude to the March and March movement for securing him a job amidst the country's high unemployment rates.

Source: Briefly News